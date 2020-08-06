Face the Music: How to watch the new Bill & Ted movie from your couch

Orion Pictures

It's been nearly three decades since the last time Bill & Ted— those iconic time traveling teenage slackers/cornerstones of future civilization— brought their excellence to the big screen.

In 2020, though, a big theatrical release doesn't work quite the same way it used to. Bill & Ted Face the Music, the third installment of the franchise starring Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter, has been yet another movie contending with a global pandemic that's keeping movie-goers out of crowded theaters, along with a whole laundry list of changes to everyday life.

While some movies are being pushed off until further notice, others are finding homes on the small screen through video on demand, like Disney's Mulan.

Thanks to a tweet Aug. 6, Wild Stallyns fans found out Bill & Ted Face the Music will be in theaters and available on demand Aug. 28, which is several days earlier than the previously-announced Sept.1 date. The tweet did not specify which platforms the movie will be accessible on or how much it will cost, but it's likely to be ones such as Google Play or through Apple.

Bill & Ted Face the Music quickly heading to video on demand follows other 2020 releases like Trolls World Tour, Birds of Prey and Sonic the Hedgehog, allowing would-be movie attendees to watch them from their quarantine bunkers for as much at $20, in some cases.

Until then, viewers can expect another tale about how the music of Bill & Ted is vital to the survival of all. A trailer revealed the pair has to write a song to save the world, so they decide to visit the future and take the song, which has already been written, from themselves. Also: they have daughters now to help them on their new excellent quest.

