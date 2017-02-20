Everything you need to know about evolution items in Pokemon Go

Alina Bradford/CNET

One of the new features introduced recently to Pokemon Go are evolution items. These five additions help you evolve some Gen 1 and Gen 2 Pokemon when combined with a certain amount of candy. Here's everything you need to know about these items and where to find them.

What are the evolution items

Before Gen 2 was released, all you needed to evolve a pocket monster was collect enough candies. Now, for some special Pokemon, you need to collect the candies and an evolution item.

Here are the evolution items and how to identify them:

Sun stone is a red and orange rock with points sticking out of the sides.

King's rock looks like a yellow castle with broken walls.

Metal coat looks like two silver, round batteries stacked on top of each other.

Dragon scale is an oval with blue and yellow markings.

Upgrade item looks kind-of like a long, yellow taser.

Pokemon that evolve using special items

Right now, only eight Pokemon evolve using anything other than candy. Here's a list and what you need to evolve them:

Gloom needs one sun stone and 100 candies to evolve into a Bellossom.

Sunkern need one sun stone and 50 candies to evolve into a Sunflora.

Poliwhirl needs one king's rock and 100 candies to evolve into a Politoed.

Slowpoke needs one king's rock and 50 candies to evolve into a Slowking.

Onix needs one metal coat and 50 candies to evolve into Steelix.

Scyther needs one metal coat and 50 candies to evolve into a Scizor.

Seadra needs one dragon scale and 100 candies to evolve into Kingdra.

Porygon needs one upgrade item and 50 candies to evolve into Porygon2.

How to get evolution items

The only way to get evolution items is by spinning PokeStops. Like with the new berries, though, they don't drop as often as balls and razz berries. After more than fifty spins at various stops, I only got one sun stone. Your mileage may vary, but don't expect to collect them quickly.

There's a rumor that you're more likely to get an evolution item when you get your seven-day streak bonus, but that hasn't been confirmed.