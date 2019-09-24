Amazon hardware event 2019: rumors of Alexa earbuds, glasses, robots and much more

Chris Monroe/CNET

Amazon's next press event is Wednesday, Sept. 25, and we'll be on the ground in Seattle at Amazon HQ to cover everything. The tech giant has made a habit of making big hardware announcements every fall. Last year, Amazon announced a dozen new devices, from the third-gen Amazon Echo Dot to the AmazonBasics Microwave, the Amazon Echo Wall Clock and the Amazon Echo Auto. We fully expect to see more hardware being released this year, too.

Since last year's event, Amazon released a new smart display -- the Amazon Echo Show 5. Amazon has also come under fire for hiring people to occasionally listen in on Alexa conversations, sparking a privacy debate.

That's the current landscape for Amazon leading into tomorrow's event, which we'll be live-blogging from start to finish.

Live blog 2019 start time: 10 a.m. PT, 1 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. UK

Live blog from Seattle: We'll have a team live-blogging from the event, including editors Ben Rubin and Ry Crist, as well as photos from James Martin and Tyler Lizenby. Follow the live blog here.

What to expect

Here's a running list of rumored hardware we might see at the Amazon event:

That's all we have for now, but if last year is any indication, we expect some surprises along the way, too. Remember to keep an eye on the live blog for all of the announcements as they happen.

