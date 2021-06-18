Every Discovery Plus channel included in your streaming subscription

Discovery Plus

Discovery Plus is one of the latest entries in the streaming service wars, debuting in January with a mix of shows, movies and exclusive originals. Cable programmer Discovery launched the service with two tiers -- $5 a month with commercials, or $7 a month ad-free -- after a seven-day free trial. In addition, the service is free with certain Verizon Unlimited and home broadband plans.

Discovery Plus' library includes more than 55,000 episodes from Discovery's own channels. But before you invest in yet another streaming service, you might be wondering: What channels do you get with Discovery Plus?

Knowing what content to expect can better inform your decision-making process before subscribing to a service. Here's a full list of channels you'll be able to view content from on Discovery Plus.

Channels and shows on Discovery Plus Channel Popular shows A&E The First 48, Storage Wars, Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath American Heroes Channel War Stories, Great Planes, Natural Born Outlaws Animal Planet Crikey! It's the Irwins, River Monsters, Treehouse Masters Cooking Channel Food Paradise, Carnival Eats, Good Eats: Reloaded Destination America Paranormal Lockdown, Monsters and Mysteries in America, Going RV Discovery Deadliest Catch, Mythbusters, Naked and Afraid Discovery Life Trauma: Life in the ER, Body Bizarre, Diagnose Me DIY Channel Building Off the Grid, Pool Kings, Big Beach Builds Food Network Beat Bobby Flay, The Pioneer Woman, Cake Wars HGTV Love It or List It, Property Brothers, Brother vs. Brother, Flip or Flop History Channel Ancient Aliens, Forged in Fire, Pawn Stars ID (Investigation Discovery) Deadly Women, Your Worst Nightmare, Twisted Sisters Lifetime Dance Moms, Little Women: Atlanta, Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal Magnolia Network Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, Home Work, Fixer Upper Rewatch OWN (Oprah Winfrey Network) Our America with Lisa Ling, Ready to Love, Belle Collective Planet Earth (through the BBC) The Blue Planet, David Attenborough's Natural Curiosities, Dangerous Earth Science Channel How it's Made, What on Earth, NASA's Unexplained Files TLC 90 Day Fiancé, Say Yes to the Dress, Long Island Medium, Cake Boss Travel Channel Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations, Ghost Adventures, Big Time RV

Discovery Plus originals

Discovery Plus

At launch in January, Discovery Plus included more than 50 original series and movies. These include Chopped: Next Gen, a few 90 Day Fiancé spinoffs (including 90 Day Bares All, 90 Day Diaries and 90 Day Journey), Bobby and Giada in Italy, Say Yes to the Dress: In Sickness and In Health, and Toddlers & Tiaras: Where Are They Now?

Which devices stream Discovery Plus?

You can stream Discovery Plus on your Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, Xbox, Chromecast, iPad, iPhone, Android phone or web browser. You can find all compatible devices here.

Is Discovery Plus the only place I can watch these channels and shows?

No. You can find many of these shows and channels with a Hulu Live TV subscription. Hulu Live TV is more expensive than Discovery Plus, at $65 a month, where either one of Discovery Plus' tiers don't exceed $10 a month. But you do get far more content.

Discovery Plus is a niche subscription service in the vein of Disney Plus. So, if the list of channels above strikes your fancy, give the seven-day free trial a shot.