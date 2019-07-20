It's not all dressing up and massive crowds at San Diego Comic-Con. A lot of trailers come out too. So in case you miss anything, we're chucking all the trailers in this post!
The big trailers include Netflix's The Witcher, Star Trek: Picard, HBO's Watchmen, It: Chapter 2, Top Gun: Maverick and Cats, but there's also HBO's latest fantasy series His Dark Materials. Comic-Con also brought some Game of Thrones news (it never ends), some Avengers Endgame talk with the Russo Brothers and even new footage from the Avengers video game. SDCC kicked off Thursday and will continue through Monday.
Here are all the trailers you need to see:
Picard
Westworld season 3
HBO's Watchmen
Netflix's The Witcher
Preacher season 4
The Expanse season 4
Netflix's The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance
Batwoman
The Walking Dead Movie
The Walking Dead season 10
Terminator Dark Fate (featurette)
Cats
His Dark Materials
It: Chapter 2
Top Gun: Maverick
Jay and Silent Bob Reboot
21 Bridges
Originally published July 18.
Every Comic-Con San Diego 2019 trailer: Netflix's The Witcher, Picard, It 2, Top Gun sequel
