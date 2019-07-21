CBS

It's not all dressing up and massive crowds at San Diego Comic-Con. A lot of trailers come out too. So in case you miss anything, we're chucking all the trailers in this post!

The big trailers include Netflix's The Witcher, Star Trek: Picard, HBO's Watchmen, It: Chapter 2, Top Gun: Maverick and Cats, but there's also HBO's latest fantasy series His Dark Materials. Comic-Con also brought some Game of Thrones news (it never ends), Avengers Endgame talk with the Russo Brothers and even new footage from the Avengers video game. SDCC kicked off Thursday and will continue through Monday.

Here are all the trailers you need to see:

Star Trek: Picard

Westworld season 3

HBO's Watchmen

Netflix's The Witcher

Arrow season 8

Preacher season 4



The Expanse season 4

Netflix's The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance

Batwoman

The Walking Dead movie

The Walking Dead season 10



Now playing: Watch this: Walking Dead season 10 trailer premieres at Comic-Con

Fear the Walking Dead season 5

Terminator Dark Fate (featurette)

Cats



Now playing: Watch this: Trailer for Cats movie featuring Taylor Swift arrives

HBO's His Dark Materials

It: Chapter 2

Now playing: Watch this: It Chapter 2 Comic-Con trailer reveals what the Losers...

Top Gun: Maverick

Now playing: Watch this: Top Gun: Maverick trailer debuts at Comic-Con 2019

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot

21 Bridges

Originally published July 18.