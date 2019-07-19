Netflix

A lot of trailers come out during San Diego Comic-Con. It's not all dressing up and massive crowds. So in case you miss anything, we're chucking all the trailers in this post!

The big ones are Netflix's The Witcher, It: Chapter Two, Top Gun: Maverick and Cats, but there's also HBO's latest fantasy series His Dark Materials, some Game of Thrones news (it never ends), some Avengers Endgame talk with the Russo Brothers and even new footage from the Avengers video game. It all kicked off Thursday and will continue through Monday.

Here are all the trailers you need to see:

Netflix's The Witcher

The Walking Dead Movie

The Walking Dead Season 10



Terminator Dark Fate (featurette)

Cats



His Dark Materials

It: Chapter Two

Top Gun: Maverick

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot

21 Bridges