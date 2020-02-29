Getty Images

While the world is preoccupied with the spread of coronavirus, you're more likely to get the flu or a common cold this time of year. But it doesn't have to be that way -- with a little preparation, you can shield yourself from germs. Your first line of defense is to get a flu shot if you haven't already. Also make sure you are properly washing your hands after going to the bathroom, coming home from work, after handing food or touching any potentially contaminated surface.

Even if you think you can't get sick, you owe it to your fellow humans to stop the spread of germs. You may be able to get over the flu after a few days in bed, but people with compromised immune systems, including the elderly and babies, could die after contracting the disease. So taking any sickness seriously and taking steps to protect yourself and others is more helpful than you may realize.

We've consulted a doctor on the best products to help you avoid getting sick, feel better faster and help keep others safe.

Target We all know that germs can hang out on objects like doors, subway rails, credit card machines -- really any surface that many people touch every day is going to be teeming with germs. It's not always realistic to completely avoid touching every potentially contaminated surface, so it's smart to carry around a good hand sanitizer to use immediately after touching things, or to use frequently if you are coughing or sick. "The CDC recommends using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol," Dr. Jennifer Caudle, a family medicine physician, tells CNET. "This will help reduce microbial counts and kill many harmful germs that could infect you with cold and flu viruses."

EM General Face masks have become expensive and hard to find in the wake of the global spread of coronavirus. Despite that, it's worth getting one if you are sick, because they can help prevent the spread of cold or flu to others. If you're caring for someone who is sick, have them wear a mask as well, and you can wear one preventatively. Surgical or disposable face masks may not be able to directly protect you from a viral disease, but can still be helpful. Respirator face masks are more protective and robust when it comes to blocking germs in the air from entering your nose and mouth.

Walgreens Using tissues when you're sick is the most sanitary option. You can cough, sneeze or blow your nose into them and then throw them away. Avoid using your hands or sleeve because that can encourage the spread of germs. "I always try to keep pocket pack tissues on me, as well as tissues at my desk at work and in my home in case I start to get the sniffles," Dr. Caudle says. If you're plowing through lots of tissues, you can try tissues with lotion like Puffs Plus. These will keep your nose from getting that awful raw, sore feeling.

Amazon.com For most colds, medications can't cure you, but they can offer some relief from your symptoms while your body fights the virus. If you have a cold, taking over-the-counter medicines can help relieve the symptoms. Look for a medicine that has a pain reliever for body aches or headaches, and one that can also help with cough, sore throat, congestion and other symptoms. Products such as Dayquil and Nyquil are made to treat multiple symptoms. Sleep and rest are important to help you get better, so if you're having trouble sleeping, you can take nighttime medicine with a sleep aid. If you have the flu, your doctor might prescribe Tamiflu, an antiviral medication.

Amazon.com "I am huge on wiping down any and everything," Dr. Caudle says. "I always keep Lysol wipes on hand to disinfect surfaces to kill germs and help prevent the spread of cold and flu viruses." Wiping down surfaces in your home is especially important if someone around you is sick because it prevents the spread of germs to others. Focus on common areas that get a lot of traffic, like the kitchen and bathroom. Also keep wipes at your desk so you can wipe down your desk or computer in case your sick coworker coughs or sneezes near it.

Walgreens Hand sanitizer is great to use when you're on the go, but washing your hands frequently is your best bet when it comes to getting rid of germs that make you sick. "Be sure to wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds each time," Dr. Caudle says. "Use hand sanitizer if soap and water is not available." Keeping your hands clean is important, but also try to avoid touching your face, nose, eyes or mouth throughout the day. The prevents you from picking up a virus and transmitting it to someone else.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.