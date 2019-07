Equifax data breach: How to claim $125 right now in the settlement

If your personal information was exposed in the 2017 Equifax data breach, you can now submit a claim to get back money lost in the breach. You can also file to recover expenses you had to protect yourself from identity theft and to cover the cost of protecting yourself from identity theft, following the Equifax data breach. And if you're already signed up for credit monitoring because of the hack, you can file a claim for $125 instead.

The data breach of the free credit report company resulted in hackers accessing personal informal on Equifax servers of 147 million consumers, including driver's license information and birthdates.

This week, the Federal Trade Commission and Equifax reached an agreement for Equifax to pay at least $575 million and up to $700 million to compensate those whose personal data was exposed with the hack of the Equifax servers. As part of the settlement, you can file a claim to be compensated for the costs of recovering from the security breach -- including any costs associated with the theft of your identity -- and compensation of unauthorized charges to your financial accounts. With the settlement, Equifax will pay out at least $575 million and up to $700 million in penalties and compensation.

To get started submitting a claim, check if your information was exposed as part of the data breach. Then, if your data was part of the hack, gather documents and files that show your expenses and losses related to the hack. Finally, submit your claim to be compensated for your losses and other expenses. You have until January 22, 2020, to file.

How to file a claim for the Equifax breach settlement

1. Use the official online tool you can use to check if you were part of the Equifax breach.

2. Enter your last name and last six digits of your social security number to see if your data was part of the hack.

3. If you were part of the breach, head to the Equifax Data Breach Settlement website to file a claim to get back money.

4. You can mail your claim or have a claim form mailed to you, if you rather not use the site.

5. To complete your claim, select which benefits you are eligible for gather the documents you need to support your claim, including bank and credit-card statements showing unauthorized charges, costs of freezing and unfreezing your account and fees paid to professionals such as accountants and lawyers to help with the theft.

How do I file for a $125 cash payment

If you signed up for a credit-monitoring service as a result of the breach, you are eligible to request a cash payment of $125. Use the same form file your claim. And requesting the $125 prohibit you from submitting other claims to be compensated for your expenses and financial loses.