England vs. Croatia: How to watch the World Cup on TV and online

England versus Croatia: The match is imminent, and the winner will go on to face France, which defeated Belgium yesterday.

The only time England made it to the final of the World Cup -- and won it -- was in 1966, when it hosted the tournament. All that stands in its way now is little Croatia, ranked 20th in the world. Which is why English fans are singing Football's Coming Home. If there ever was a year -- and a team -- to do it, this seems like it. But we'll see if they're still singing after today.

Here's how you can watch the match and more. On TV in the US it will only be carried on Fox and Telemundo.

Click here for a full schedule of games for the 2018 World Cup.

I only care about the final. When's the final?

The 2018 World Cup champion will be crowned on July 15. The final match is set to start at 11 a.m. ET (8 a.m. PT) on Sunday, July 15 from Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow. It will be broadcast on Fox.

What about the third-place match?

The "bronze medal" match will take place between Belgium and the loser of England-Croatia on Saturday, July 14 at 10 a.m. ET (7 a.m. PT).

Where can I watch the highlights?

Twitter and Snapchat have partnered with Fox Sports to show highlights in the US. You can see every goal scored from every game just moments after it happens on Twitter, in addition to game previews, recaps and other live programming from Moscow's Red Square with US soccer greats Landon Donovan and Alexi Lalas. On Snapchat, you can watch videos of behind-the-scenes highlights and reactions from soccer fans across the world.

World Cup streaming options

You can use one of the big five live-TV streaming services or Fubo to watch the World Cup. In many markets, however, you can watch on-demand but not live content from Fox (and the other local networks), so be sure to check what Fox offers in your area for any service before committing. To help you test the waters, each service offers a free, seven-day trial.

DirectTV Now

DirectTV Now's cheapest, $35-a-month Live a Little package includes Fox and Telemundo. Click here to check availability of live local channels in your area.

Fubo costs $20 for the first month, then $45 per month, and includes Fox and Telemundo. Click here to see if you can get a live feed of Fox in your area.

Hulu with Live TV

Hulu with Live TV costs $40 a month and includes Fox and Telemundo. Check to see which live channels Hulu offers in your area.

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue's $40 Access plan includes Fox and Telemundo. Channel lineups vary by region, so check out which live, local networks you get on the PlayStation Vue Plans page.

Sling TV

Sling TV's $25-a-month Blue plan includes Fox, but neither the Blue nor Orange plan include Telemundo. Click here to see if you can get a live feed of Fox in your area.

YouTube TV

YouTube TV is currently available in dozens of major metro markets. It costs $40 a month and includes Fox and Telemundo.

