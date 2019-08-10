Emmys 2019: How to watch every nominated show without cable

The 71st Emmys will air Sept. 22 on Fox, which gives you plenty of time to binge the Emmy-nominated shows you have yet to see. Pretty much every single one is available online, no cable subscription required. You'll need an assortment of streaming subscriptions to catch them all, and that's where we come in.
If you are keeping score by network, HBO leads the way with 137 nominations, thanks to Game of Thrones (32 nominations), Chernobyl (19) and Barry (17).
Netflix is second with 117 nominations, led by When They See Us (16) Russian Doll (13), Our Planet (10) and Ozark (9).
NBC proves that traditional broadcast networks can still produce award-winning shows; it received 58 nominations by making you laugh with Saturday Night Live (18) and making you cry with This Is Us (9).
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (20) and Fleabag (11) helped Amazon to 47 nominations, while Sir Paul helped CBS to 43 nominations with his appearance on Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool (5).
Instead of a list of shows organized by award category -- you can see that list here -- below you'll find the top nominees sorted by network or streaming service.
For standalone services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and HBO, you can watch on their apps directly. For shows on a major local network channel (ABC, CBS, Fox or NBC; note that CBS is the parent company of CNET), you can use a live TV streaming service. DirecTV Now, Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV, PlayStation Vue, YouTube TV and Sling TV carry one or more local networks, so they're the best bet for cord cutters who want to catch up on those network show nominees on-demand.
HBO
- Game of Thrones: 32 nominations, including best Drama Series, Lead Actor and Lead Actress
- Chernobyl: 19 nominations, including best Limited Series, Lead Actor and Supporting Actor
- Barry: 17 nominations, including best Comedy Series, Lead Actor and Supporting Actor
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver: 9 nominations, including best Variety Talk Series
- True Detective : 9 nominations, including best Lead Actor
- Veep: 9 nominations, including best Comedy Series, Lead Actress and Supporting Actor
- Deadwood: The Movie: 8 nominations, including best Television Movie
- Sharp Objects: 8 nominations, including best Limited Series, Lead Actress and Supporting Actress
- Leaving Neverland: 5 nominations, including best Documentary and Directing
- Succession: 5 nominations, including best Drama Series
Watch on the standalone HBO Now for $15 a month or with HBO Go if you are an HBO subscriber.
Netflix
- When They See Us: 16 nominations, including best Limited Series, Lead Actor and Lead Actress
- Russian Doll: 13 nominations, including best Comedy Series and Lead Actress
- Our Planet: 10 nominations, including best Documentary and Cinematography
- Ozark: 9 nominations, including best Drama Series, Lead Actor and Lead Actress
- Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown: 6 nominations, including best Cinematography
- Homecoming: A Film by Beyonce: 6 nominations, including best Variety Special
- Pose: 6 nominations, including best Drama Series and Lead Actor
- Queer Eye: 6 nominations, including best Structured Reality Program and Production Design
- GLOW: 5 nominations, including best Supporting Actress
Sign into your Netflix account and you can see all of Netflix's Emmy-nominated shows here.
NBC
- Saturday Night Live: 18 nominations, including best Variety Sketch Series and Supporting Actress
- This Is Us: 9 nominations, including best Drama Series, Lead Actor and Lead Actress
- The Voice: 7 nominations, including best Reality-Competition Program
- The Good Place: 5 nominations, including best Comedy Series and Lead Actor
- World Of Dance: 5 nominations, including best Choreography
You can use a live-TV streaming service to watch NBC, and you can also use such an account to authenticate streaming on NBC.com or the NBC app.
Amazon Prime Video
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: 20 nominations, including best Comedy Series, Lead Actress and Supporting Actor
- Fleabag: 11 nominations, including best Comedy Series, Lead Actress and Supporting Actress
CBS
- Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool: 5 nominations, including best Variety Special
- The Amazing Race: 3 nominations, including best Competition Program
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert: 3 nominations, including best Variety Talk Series
- The Late Late Show with James Corden: 3 nominations, including best Variety Talk Series
You can use a live-TV streaming service to watch CBS, and you can also use such an account to authenticate streaming on CBS.com or the CBS app. Or you can also use the standalone CBS All Access service for as little as $6 a month.
FX
- Fosse/Verdon: 17 nominations, including best Limited Series, Lead Actor and Lead Actress
- American Horror Story: Apocalypse: 5 nominations, including best Guest Actress
- Rent: 5 nominations, including best Variety Special
You can use a live-TV streaming service to watch FX, and you can also use such an account to authenticate in order to stream FX online.
Showtime
- Escape At Dannemora: 12 nominations, including best Limited Series, Lead Actor and Lead Actress
You can add Showtime to many streaming services, and you can stream Showtime as a standalone service for $11 a month.
Hulu
- The Handmaid's Tale: 11 nominations, including best Directing, Guest Actor and Guest Actress
- Free Solo: 7 nominations, including best Directing and Cinematography
You can watch Hulu shows with Hulu with Live TV or skip the live-TV part and subscribe to Hulu for as little at $6 a month.
AMC
- Better Call Saul: 9 nominations, including best Drama Series, Lead Actor and Supporting Actor
- Killing Eve: 9 nominations, including best Drama Series, Lead Actress and Supporting Actress
You can use a live-TV streaming service to watch AMC, and you can also use such an account to authenticate in order to stream AMC online.
VH1
- RuPaul's Drag Race: 9 nominations, including best Reality-Competition Program
You can use a live-TV streaming service to watch VH1, and you can also use such an account to authenticate in order to stream VH1 online.
Stop robocalls to your phone for good: Help is on the way to keep your phone from constantly ringing, but there are steps you can take right now.
What to do when your ice maker stops making ice: Don't be so quick to make a service call when your ice maker stops working. Try these simple troubleshooting techniques and fixes first to save yourself money and frustration.
Apple iPhone XS
-
Review•iPhone XS review, updated: A few luxury upgrades over the XR
-
Preview•iPhone XS is the new $1,000 iPhone X
-
How To•Apple iPhone XS/iPhone XR event live blog and livestream: Preshow starts at 9 a.m. PT, noon ET
-
News•iPhone XR shipments diluted by Apple iPhone XS, 8 and 7, analyst predicts
Discuss: Emmys 2019: How to watch every nominated show without cable
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.