Emmys 2019: How to watch every nominated show without cable

The 71st Emmys will air Sept. 22 on Fox, which gives you plenty of time to binge the Emmy-nominated shows you have yet to see. Pretty much every single one is available online, no cable subscription required. You'll need an assortment of streaming subscriptions to catch them all, and that's where we come in.

If you are keeping score by network, HBO leads the way with 137 nominations, thanks to Game of Thrones (32 nominations), Chernobyl (19) and Barry (17).

Netflix is second with 117 nominations, led by When They See Us (16) Russian Doll (13), Our Planet (10) and Ozark (9).

NBC proves that traditional broadcast networks can still produce award-winning shows; it received 58 nominations by making you laugh with Saturday Night Live (18) and making you cry with This Is Us (9).

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (20) and Fleabag (11) helped Amazon to 47 nominations, while Sir Paul helped CBS to 43 nominations with his appearance on Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool (5).

Instead of a list of shows organized by award category -- you can see that list here -- below you'll find the top nominees sorted by network or streaming service.

For standalone services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and HBO, you can watch on their apps directly. For shows on a major local network channel (ABC, CBS, Fox or NBC; note that CBS is the parent company of CNET), you can use a live TV streaming service. DirecTV Now, Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV, PlayStation Vue, YouTube TV and Sling TV carry one or more local networks, so they're the best bet for cord cutters who want to catch up on those network show nominees on-demand.

HBO

Watch on the standalone HBO Now for $15 a month or with HBO Go if you are an HBO subscriber.

Netflix

When They See Us: 16 nominations, including best Limited Series, Lead Actor and Lead Actress

Russian Doll: 13 nominations, including best Comedy Series and Lead Actress

Our Planet: 10 nominations, including best Documentary and Cinematography

Ozark: 9 nominations, including best Drama Series, Lead Actor and Lead Actress

Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown: 6 nominations, including best Cinematography

Homecoming: A Film by Beyonce: 6 nominations, including best Variety Special

Pose: 6 nominations, including best Drama Series and Lead Actor

Queer Eye: 6 nominations, including best Structured Reality Program and Production Design

GLOW: 5 nominations, including best Supporting Actress

Sign into your Netflix account and you can see all of Netflix's Emmy-nominated shows here.

NBC

Saturday Night Live: 18 nominations, including best Variety Sketch Series and Supporting Actress

This Is Us: 9 nominations, including best Drama Series, Lead Actor and Lead Actress

The Voice: 7 nominations, including best Reality-Competition Program

The Good Place: 5 nominations, including best Comedy Series and Lead Actor

World Of Dance: 5 nominations, including best Choreography

You can use a live-TV streaming service to watch NBC, and you can also use such an account to authenticate streaming on NBC.com or the NBC app.

Amazon Prime Video

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: 20 nominations, including best Comedy Series, Lead Actress and Supporting Actor

Fleabag: 11 nominations, including best Comedy Series, Lead Actress and Supporting Actress

CBS

Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool: 5 nominations, including best Variety Special

The Amazing Race: 3 nominations, including best Competition Program

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert: 3 nominations, including best Variety Talk Series

The Late Late Show with James Corden: 3 nominations, including best Variety Talk Series

You can use a live-TV streaming service to watch CBS, and you can also use such an account to authenticate streaming on CBS.com or the CBS app. Or you can also use the standalone CBS All Access service for as little as $6 a month.

FX

Fosse/Verdon: 17 nominations, including best Limited Series, Lead Actor and Lead Actress

American Horror Story: Apocalypse: 5 nominations, including best Guest Actress

Rent: 5 nominations, including best Variety Special

You can use a live-TV streaming service to watch FX, and you can also use such an account to authenticate in order to stream FX online.

Showtime

Escape At Dannemora: 12 nominations, including best Limited Series, Lead Actor and Lead Actress

You can add Showtime to many streaming services, and you can stream Showtime as a standalone service for $11 a month.

Hulu

The Handmaid's Tale: 11 nominations, including best Directing, Guest Actor and Guest Actress

Free Solo: 7 nominations, including best Directing and Cinematography

You can watch Hulu shows with Hulu with Live TV or skip the live-TV part and subscribe to Hulu for as little at $6 a month.

AMC

Better Call Saul: 9 nominations, including best Drama Series, Lead Actor and Supporting Actor

Killing Eve: 9 nominations, including best Drama Series, Lead Actress and Supporting Actress

You can use a live-TV streaming service to watch AMC, and you can also use such an account to authenticate in order to stream AMC online.

VH1

RuPaul's Drag Race: 9 nominations, including best Reality-Competition Program

You can use a live-TV streaming service to watch VH1, and you can also use such an account to authenticate in order to stream VH1 online.

