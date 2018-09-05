There's a lot of intrigue brewing for the 70th Emmy Awards, which takes place on September 17 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. How many of Game of Thrones' 22 nominations will the HBO show take home? Since GoT didn't air in time to be eligible in 2017, all eyes are on the prize this year. Will Sandra Oh become the first Asian-American woman to win the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series (for Killing Eve), and will Donald Glover's endearing Atlanta earn any shiny statues after his victory last year as Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series?

While HBO usually leads the Emmy nominations, this year it's Netflix on top. The streaming titan grabbed 112 nominations — four more than HBO. Here's the complete list of Emmy nominations.

Before the main event takes place, the Creative Arts Emmys will honor actors, cinematographers, musicians and other technical specialists who elevate television programming to fine craft over two days at the Microsoft Theater, September 8 and 9, and will air at 8 p.m. PST on FXX on September 15. In an expected highlight, the original Star Trek television series will receive the 2018 Governors Award for establishing a legacy of inclusiveness in science fiction TV. Bookmark the FXX Live Stream page to stream the show (if the network is part of your cable package).

After the Creative Arts Emmys broadcast, there will be two days to get snacks ready for the main event on September 17. Bookmark the E! Red Carpet and start hitting it up around 3 p.m. PST that day to catch the celebrity arrivals (and get a headstart on making memes, if so inclined). As usual, the Big Freeze Worldwide's GlamCam360 will be on hand to show off every detail of every outfit in ways you simply won't see on network television.

The 70th Emmy Awards air live on NBC on September 17 at 5 p.m. PST. Head over to NBC.com or download the free NBC app to watch the broadcast on your computer, tablet or mobile.

One small catch: you'll want to check the NBC Live Stream FAQ to make sure the feed is available in your region.