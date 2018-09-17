There's plenty of intrigue brewing for the 70th Emmy Awards, which takes place on Monday, Sept. 17 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. How many of Game of Thrones' 22 nominations will the HBO show take home? Since GoT didn't air in time to be eligible in 2017, all eyes are on the prize this year.

And will Sandra Oh become the first Asian-American woman to win the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series (for Killing Eve)? Can Donald Glover's endearing Atlanta earn any shiny statues after his victory last year as Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series?

While HBO usually leads the Emmy nominations, this year it's Netflix on top. The streaming titan grabbed 112 nominations -- four more than HBO. Here's the complete list of Emmy nominations.

This year's Creative Arts Emmys already took place, honoring actors, cinematographers, musicians and other technical specialists who elevated television programming to a fine art. Winners included Game of Thrones (with seven wins), Gianni Versace (four wins), The Crown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Atlanta and The Handmaid's Tale.

In an expected highlight, the original Star Trek TV series will receive the 2018 Governors Award for establishing a legacy of inclusiveness in science fiction TV. Bookmark the FXX Live Stream page to stream the show, as long as the network is part of your cable package.

With the Creative Arts Emmys broadcast behind us, it's time to grab your snacks and get ready for the main event. Bookmark the E! Red Carpet and start hitting it up around 3 p.m. PT Monday to catch the celebrity arrivals (and get a head start on making memes, if so inclined). As usual, the Big Freeze Worldwide's GlamCam360 will be on hand to show off every detail of every outfit in ways you simply won't see on network television.

The 70th Emmy Awards air live on NBC on Sept. 17 at 5 p.m. PT. Head over to NBC.com or download the free NBC app to watch the broadcast on your computer, tablet or mobile.

One small catch: You'll want to check the NBC Live Stream FAQ to make sure the feed is available in your region.

Now playing: Watch this: The highlights (and lowlights) of the new season of Westworld

First published Sept. 5.

Update, Sept. 17: Adds details on Creative Arts Emmys that already took place.

Movie magic: The behind-the-scenes secrets of your favorite films and filmmakers.