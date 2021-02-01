12 easy game-day party shortcuts so you can enjoy yourself

Anjelika Gretskaia/Moment/Getty Images

Homemade is often best when it comes to game day grub, but that's not always the case. If you're smart about it you can save yourself some time and trouble by snagging certain premade foods for your celebratory spread. Indeed, while we're strong advocates for home cooking and constantly scour the internet to test the best home cooking tools and appliances to make hosting a snap, there's nothing wrong with using store-bought items to make game day entertaining easier. If you're playing watch party host, I still recommend making a few signature dishes from scratch like a dip, chili or wings -- ya know, for bragging rights -- but don't work too hard at it or you won't have any fun. We've got a few ways to cheat on your recipes if you're pressed for time getting prepped and ready for a gathering on Super Bowl Sunday so you can enjoy the company of your family or a small and socially distanced outdoor gathering of friends along with the big game and dazzling halftime show.

Here are 10 store-bought snacking saviors that we like to sneak into semihomemade recipes from time to time, and two indispensable time-saving tools that seem as though they were invented just for sports watch parties:

1. Rotisserie chicken

Let someone else cook the chicken -- and we don't mean a friend. The easiest tactic if you're doing it yourself is to simply pick up a rotisserie chicken and shred the meat to use however you please.

Here are some particularly delicious recipe ideas for rotisserie chicken:

2. Frozen pizza (the good stuff)

Getting a good-quality frozen cheese pizza from your nearest Target, Trader Joe's or Costco and topping it with fresh vegetables or meats is a no-brainer. Try pancetta and peppers or marinated mushrooms and blue cheese to jazz it up.

Then again, if you spring for a truly gourmet frozen pizza -- from the likes of Lou Malnati's or Roberta's, which, in this glorious age, you can now have delivered straight to your door -- you won't need to do anything to it but heat it up and watch it disappear. Check out Chowhound's picks for the best frozen pizzas you can have delivered. And really, you can order all your game day grub online if you like. Just make sure to check shipping and delivery times as we're getting down to the wire for Super Bowl Sunday.

3. Flatbread

Flatbread -- from naan to pita -- is easy to find in most stores these days, and it makes a great base for high-end ingredients that transform it into a fast, easy appetizer (similar to but distinct from pizza!). Try something a little fancy like this creme fraiche, red onion and lox flatbread recipe or chorizo and olive flatbread recipe on your store-bought base, then cut into bite-size pieces and place on a platter where guests can help themselves.

4. Microwave popcorn

Popcorn is a totally underrated game day snack since you can jazz it up easily and it takes seconds to make. Pick up a no-salt, no-butter microwave popcorn like Newman's Own, then make a seasoning mixture like parmesan and black pepper popcorn recipe, black sesame and mustard popcorn recipe or spicy cinnamon-sugar popcorn recipe if you've got a sweet tooth. Put the popcorn in a bowl after it's popped and drizzle the mixture over it. Toss and serve. Boom (pop)!

Bonus: This fulfills the game day party playbook rule of having something people can eat without needing to look at it, in case they can't tear their eyes away from the TV screen.

5. Hummus

For an incredibly easy yet impressive appetizer or snack, buy a good-quality plain hummus and doctor it up with mix-ins, like those in this easy chipotle hummus recipe. Alternatively, simply stir in jarred pesto for a quick take on a spinach and basil hummus recipe. Or take a shortcut on eggplant and hummus pita crisps by using store-bought hummus and store-bought eggplant dip.

6. Marinated steak strips

Premarinated steak strips picked up from the meat counter can be seared and wrapped in corn tortillas for steak tacos or steak fajitas or used to top a steak salad (this recipe calls for a tomato vinaigrette, but you can substitute a dressing of your choice, like blue cheese). If you're not convinced of the quality of your local options, you can always order steak online and toss it in a good store-bought rub the night before.

8. Precut veggies

Hack your dip tray by simply swapping out the foil-lidded goop that comes along with a store-bought veggie platter for a flavorful homemade option like gooey queso, slow-cooker French onion dip or easy blue cheese dressing. Or go with your favorite game day grub in dip form. Lightly steam cauliflower, broccoli or tiny waxy potatoes and serve them alongside the raw, crunchy stuff to add some variety.

Just choose carefully when you buy precut vegetables -- depending on how long they've been on the shelf, they can be really dried out. But that's less of a concern if you're going to cook them (say, if you're setting up a taco or fajita bar).

8. Frozen limeade concentrate

Because you need to have something to drink besides beer. (And maybe you don't want to mess around with game day wine pairings.) In that case, make a round of easy slushy margaritas by using frozen limeade concentrate instead of freshly squeezed limes.

9. Ice cream

Sure, you could serve it straight from the tub, but just a little more work nets way more impressive results (just don't tell anyone how easy it actually was). This pistachio-strawberry ice cream cake looks stunning, for instance, but it's ridiculously easy to make when you use store-bought ice cream. Ditto these raspberry brownie ice cream parfaits. Or you could always set up a football sundae bar.

10. Precut melon

While they're not particularly seasonal, these booze-soaked watermelon pops are always a hit at parties (and technically count as a healthy game day snack). Use precut melon and soak it in vodka and Chambord, then freeze. It's a great dessert option if you're not a baker -- and other fruits like honeydew and pineapple chunks take well to the alcohol-infusion treatment too.

11. An air fryer

Fried foods make the perfect game day companion, of course, but frying foods is a famously messy endeavor. Trust me, you're not gonna want to deal with that mess the next day, especially if your team lost. For crispy wings, tater tots (one of my personal favorites) and frozen appetizers, an air fryer replicates oil-frying and couldn't be easier to operate. You can get a good air fryer with enough capacity to cook for a group for .

12. An Instant Pot

You knew this was going to be in here, and for good reason: An Instant Pot (or whatever pressure cooker you might have) is a perfect tool for making big batches of party food in a fraction of the usual time, from carnitas and queso to chili and cheesecake. With an air fryer attachment, it can even crisp up wings and fries on game day, so put it to good use!

