Early Prime Day 2020 TV deals: Get a 32-inch Fire TV for $120, save $100 on 43-incher

Deal Savings Price





Amazon Prime Day

The timing is now official: Amazon Prime Day 2020 has been confirmed for next week, running all day Tuesday, Oct. 13 and Wednesday, Oct. 14, starting just after midnight PT. Amazon has already started some Prime Day countdown deals, too. If you're looking for deals on streaming gadgets and TVs, that's what we're highlighting here. We'll keep this story updated with the latest Prime Day deals in this category as they become available.

Prime Day deal tips on TVs and streaming devices

Amazon just announced two new Fire TV streamers: The new ($30 list price) and ($40 list) were just announced in late September. The first offers 1080p streaming with HDR support, the latter adds a remote that controls TV power and volume. They join the existing , which stays in the line at $50. Last year, the 1080p model dropped to $15 and the 4K model was $25.

The new ($30 list price) and ($40 list) were just announced in late September. The first offers 1080p streaming with HDR support, the latter adds a remote that controls TV power and volume. They join the existing , which stays in the line at $50. Roku unveiled two new streamers, too: Roku goes head-to-head with Amazon's in-house Fire TV line with its own strong house of streamers starting at $30. Unlike the Fire TV platform, Roku now streams NBC's Peacock service, but HBO Max is still a no-show on both. At the high end, its new $100 and $130 (a mini soundbar) both deliver 4K HDR streaming. The sweet spot remains the , which includes a remote that also controls your TV's volume and power: With a $49 list price, the Streaming Stick Plus is frequently discounted to $39, and dropped as low as $30 last Black Friday. Hold out for at least the $39 or lower on Prime Day.

Roku goes head-to-head with Amazon's in-house Fire TV line with its own strong house of streamers starting at $30. Unlike the Fire TV platform, Roku now streams NBC's Peacock service, but HBO Max is still a no-show on both. At the high end, its new $100 and $130 (a mini soundbar) both deliver 4K HDR streaming. The sweet spot remains the , which includes a remote that also controls your TV's volume and power: Hold out for at least the $39 or lower on Prime Day. Look for discounts on TVs, too: Nearly all new TVs have their own streaming apps on board, and we expect plenty of Prime Day discounts on these models, too. Last Prime Day, we saw 32-inch smart TVs hit $100, and 50-inchers at $280. ( Check out the current list pricing on 2020 Roku TVs

Best Prime Day TV deals so far

As mentioned above, Amazon already has some nice price drops on TVs with integrated Fire TV streaming, two of which are at their lowest prices yet.

Update, Thursday Oct. 8: Sale prices on the TVs below are now in effect, although some deals from earlier this week, for example on a Fire TV Recast DVR, have expired and been removed. It's unclear whether they will return.

Toshiba We didn't love the 2019 version of this TV, having found the picture quality and app offerings to be less than what you'd get from an equivalent Roku TV. But it vaults back into contention for your dollar because this is a newer model, and the price cut is a new low, coming in at $10 less than the 32-inch Roku model.

Amazon The smart home makes for strange bedfellows, but I suppose Amazon selling Best Buy's in-house Insignia brand is no stranger than Best Buy selling Amazon's Echo speakers. Both stores now have this 43-inch TV on sale for $100 off, a new low that puts it under the magic $200 barrier. Again we like the 43-inch TCL Roku TV better overall despite the fact that it's not 4K, but the TCL lacks on-board voice control and currently costs $20 more.

Sarah Tew/CNET The savings isn't massive (yet) but for now this is the best deal going on a 50-inch TV, mainly because it uses Roku's operating system, which we like better overall then Fire TV. As a 4K Roku it will get the AirPlay upgrade coming later this year, allowing it to play nice with Apple phones and tablets, and also includes the Peacock app Fire TV lacks. On the other hand we wouldn't be surprised to see the price fall between now and Prime Day it's probably best to hold off for a few days if you can. TCL 50S425 Roku TV review.