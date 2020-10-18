Early in-person voting is happening now. Here are the details for every state

James Martin/CNET

Elections 2020

Early voting is when you show up to a physical polling place to vote in person ahead of the official Nov. 3 election day. With more than 14 million ballots already cast through mail-in voting and early voting, it's important to know when you can go to the polls during this unprecedented year.

Along with absentee or mail-in voting, early voting is one of the adjustments made during the coronavirus pandemic to help make your vote count, as a way to space out their vote amid fears that voting in person could help spread COVID-19.

Many states, like Michigan and Pennsylvania, started letting residents vote early in September. Others, however, like Alabama, will not offer early voting this year. Note that some counties in your state may not offer early voting even if it isn't organized on a state level, so it's best to check with your local election office.

Also, if you're not sure if you're registered to vote, here's how to check and everything you need to bring with you to your polling place. Here's when early voting starts for your state.

Read more: California expects 'big, big turnout' for November election

Now playing: Watch this: Trump's top cybersecurity official: Mail-in ballots are...