Early in-person voting is happening now. Here are the details for every state

Most states have already opened in-person voting to residents so they can skip long lines at the polls on Election Day.

See if your state offers early voting.

 James Martin/CNET
This story is part of Elections 2020, CNET's coverage of the run-up to voting in November.

Early voting is when you show up to a physical polling place to vote in person ahead of the official Nov. 3 election day. With more than 14 million ballots already cast through mail-in voting and early voting, it's important to know when you can go to the polls during this unprecedented year. 

Along with absentee or mail-in voting, early voting is one of the adjustments made during the coronavirus pandemic to help make your vote count, as a way to space out their vote amid fears that voting in person could help spread COVID-19.

Many states, like Michigan and Pennsylvania, started letting residents vote early in September. Others, however, like Alabama, will not offer early voting this year. Note that some counties in your state may not offer early voting even if it isn't organized on a state level, so it's best to check with your local election office.

Also, if you're not sure if you're registered to vote, here's how to check and everything you need to bring with you to your polling place. Here's when early voting starts for your state.

Early voting per state

State Early voting starts Early voting ends
Alabama No early voting No early voting
Alaska Oct. 19 Nov. 2
Arizona Oct. 7 Oct. 30
Arkansas Oct. 19 Nov. 3
California Oct. 5 Nov. 2
Colorado Oct. 19 Nov. 2
Connecticut No early voting No early voting
District of Columbia Oct. 27 Nov. 2
Delaware No early voting No early voting
Florida Oct. 19 Nov. 1
Georgia Oct. 12 Oct. 30
Hawaii Oct. 24 Nov. 2
Idaho Oct. 12 Oct. 30
Illinois Sept. 24 Nov. 2
Indiana Oct. 6 Nov. 2
Iowa Oct. 5 Nov. 2
Kansas Oct. 14 Nov. 2
Kentucky Oct. 13 Nov. 2
Louisiana Oct. 16 Oct. 27
Maine Oct. 4 Oct. 29
Maryland Oct. 26 Nov. 2
Massachusetts Oct. 17 Oct. 30
Michigan Sept. 19 Nov. 2
Minnesota Sept. 18 Nov. 2
Mississippi No early voting No early voting
Missouri No early voting No early voting
Montana Oct. 5 Nov. 2
Nebraska Oct. 5 Nov. 2
Nevada Oct. 17 Oct. 30
New Hampshire No early voting No early voting
New Jersey Sept. 19 Nov. 2
New Mexico Oct. 6 Oct. 31
New York Oct. 24 Nov. 1
North Carolina Oct. 15 Oct. 31
North Dakota Oct. 19 Nov. 2
Ohio Oct. 6 Nov. 2
Oklahoma Oct. 29 Oct. 31
Oregon Mail-in voting only Mail-in voting only
Pennsylvania Sept. 14 Must be dropped off by Nov. 3
Rhode Island Oct. 14 Nov. 2
South Carolina Oct. 5 Nov. 2
South Dakota Sept. 18 Nov. 2
Tennessee Oct. 14 Oct. 29
Texas Oct. 13 Oct. 30
Utah Oct. 20 Oct. 30
Vermont Sept. 21 Nov. 2
Virginia Sept. 18 Oct. 31
Washington Oct. 16 Nov. 3
West Virginia Oct. 21 Oct. 31
Wisconsin Oct. 20 Nov. 1
Wyoming Sept. 18 Nov. 2