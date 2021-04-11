Download your Spotify playlist: Here's how to save songs on your phone and PC

Spotify

Spotify recently revamped its desktop and web apps to work more like the mobile versions, making the music streaming service easier to use across platforms. In addition to the fresh look, Spotify now offers more control for desktop and web users, namely by improving playlist creation with the ability to drag and drop tracks. Desktop and web users can also now write playlist descriptions and add cover images the same way you'd do on mobile.

Perhaps one of the biggest updates arrives for premium members -- the ability to download tracks to a computer with its desktop app. This was already available for the mobile app, but now laptop and desktop users can also enjoy downloaded music while offline.

Here's how to download Spotify music on both the mobile and desktop apps.

How to download music in the Spotify mobile app

In case you didn't know this could be done on your phone, it's easy. Build a new playlist by going to your Library tab and tapping Create Playlist. Name your playlist and start adding songs. No matter if you've got just one song or a dozen, just toggle Download in the mobile app. A little green arrow will appear next to each song.

But where do you find the downloads once you've got them? Go back to your Library tab and swipe your finger down on the screen -- a little search bar should pop up. Tap Filters, choose Downloads, and then choose how you want Spotify to sort your download (by song, artist, etc.). Now you should see any and all songs you've downloaded and can now listen to while offline.

How to download music in the Spotify desktop app

Downloading music with the Spotify desktop or web app is essentially the same as using the mobile app. Unfortunately, you can't download solely using the web player in a browser, but downloading the desktop app is free.

Open the Spotify desktop app (if you haven't downloaded it already, go ahead and do so from the app store of your choice). Build your playlist. You can do this by clicking a song > Add to Playlist. From there, add it to an existing playlist or choose New Playlist to start from scratch. Open your playlist (if you closed out of it while searching for songs) and toggle on Download. After it's completed, you'll see a little green arrow next to the downloaded playlist in the left-hand panel. The little green arrow indicates that the playlist is available offline -- no need to go through filters like on mobile. If you no longer want the playlist or songs available offline, simply toggle Download off.

