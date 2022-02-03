Download Wordle to your computer or phone to keep playing for free

Sarah Tew/CNET

As a self-proclaimed cruciverbalist, I was thrilled to discover Wordle this year. The concept of the game is simple: you get six tries to guess the random five-letter word of the day, guided by various colored tiles. It's fun and incredibly addicting: I play Wordle every single day, doing the word right at midnight when I can. But I was a bit concerned to hear that The New York Times recently bought Wordle, mostly because the media giant might hide the game behind a paywall sometime in the future.

In a statement posted to The New York Times website, the company said that "the game would initially remain free to new and existing players."

If that, however, does soothe your anxiety, there's a way to continue playing Wordle for free -- even if it's eventually not.

Twitter user @aaronkbr posted a thread online, describing how Wordle runs entirely in your web browser. That means technically you don't need the internet to play Wordle, because thousands of future daily words exist right there on the webpage. And if you can download all the parts of the webpage, you could in theory play Wordle every day for years without ever being connected to the internet, because the game only needs the current date on your device to spit out a new word for you.

Here's how to download Wordle on your computer and smartphone so that it's free to play no matter what happens.

How to download Wordle on your computer

No matter which operating system you have (MacOS or Windows) or which web browser you use (Chrome or Safari, for example), you can easily download Wordle on to your computer.

1. First, go to the official Wordle website in the web browser of your choice.

2. Next, right-click anywhere on the webpage.

3. Finally, save the page to your computer using one of the options in the menu that appears.

Depending on which web browser you're using, it might show Save As (Chrome) or Save Page As (Safari). Whatever the option, it should download the Wordle webpage as an HTML file.

Nelson Aguilar/CNET

Now all you need to do is click the downloaded HTML file to open the saved Wordle webpage. Also, you can access it while you're offline. However, it won't import your previous streaks, so it's as if you're playing it for the first time.

How to download Wordle on Android

On an Android smartphone or tablet, you can also download a webpage to your device, just like on a computer. The download process may vary across web browsers, but we'll be using Chrome for this example because it comes downloaded on most Android devices. To download Wordle on Android:

1. First, go to the official Wordle website in the Chrome app.

2. New, tap the three-dot menu in the top-right.

3. Finally, hit the download icon (arrow pointing down at a line) to download the Wordle webpage.

At the bottom of Chrome, you'll see a notification that shows the Wordle webpage has been downloaded to your Android. To play Wordle offline, tap the three-dot menu in Chrome and go into Downloads. There you should see the Wordle webpage, which you can then access, even if Wordle is paywalled or shut down in the future.

Nelson Aguilar/CNET

How to download Wordle on iOS

Finally, you can download Wordle offline on your iPhone or iPad, but this option requires you to use the Microsoft Edge web browser application, which you can download from the App Store for free. After you download Microsoft Edge, do the following:

1. Open the official Wordle website in Safari.

2. Tap the share button.

3. Hit Options next to the webpage URL.

4. Select Web Archive and tap Done.

5. Tap Save to Files in the share sheet.

6. Choose a folder and hit Save.

Nelson Aguilar/CNET

This will save the Wordle webpage to your Files app, but you must now find the file itself and open it in the Microsoft Edge (it doesn't work in Safari or Chrome). To do this:

1. Press and hold on the Wordle webpage in Files to bring up the quick actions menu.

2. Select Share from the options that appear.

3. Choose Edge.

4. Tap Open in Microsoft Edge.

Nelson Aguilar/CNET

Wordle will open as an offline webpage in Microsoft Edge, which you can play without being connected to the internet, although it won't transfer over your wins or streaks.