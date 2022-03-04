Download Wordle to Play It Offline

Sarah Tew/CNET

Wordle -- the free daily online game where you get six guesses to figure out a five-letter word -- exploded in popularity in late 2021, and has conquered the puzzling world. Sweden earns honors as the best Wordle-solving country, while Canberra, Australia, takes the crown as best Wordle-solving city in the world, according to Wordtips.

Wordle was sold to The New York Times in January and has since moved to the NYT website. It's still free, though the Times has changed some of the original answers. After the sale, some have feared that Wordle may be put behind a paywall by the subscription-based news organization.

If you're nervous about losing Wordle, don't panic. You can download the game now to keep playing it for free on your computer, phone or tablet forever -- or more accurately until the list of 2,315 Wordle answers runs out in October 2027.

Twitter user Aaron Rieke posted a thread explaining how Wordle runs entirely in your web browser. Technically you don't need the internet to play Wordle, because all of the game's future daily words are included right in the webpage (even on the NYT). If you download a web archive of Wordle, the game only needs your device's current date to deliver a new word puzzle each day.

If you want to keep playing Wordle for free, read on to learn how to download Wordle on your computer or smartphone.

Also, if one puzzle a day isn't enough, try some Wordle clones like Absurdle and Nerdle or check out every Wordle puzzle ever made at the Wordle Archive.

How to download Wordle on your computer

No matter whether you use Mac or Windows, or whichever web browser you use (Chrome or Safari, for example), you can easily download Wordle to your computer.

1. First, go to the official Wordle website in the web browser of your choice.

2. Next, right-click anywhere on the webpage.

3. Finally, save the page to your computer using one of the options in the menu that appears.

Depending on which web browser you're using, it might show Save As (Chrome) or Save Page As (Safari). Whatever the option, it should download the Wordle webpage as an HTML file.

Nelson Aguilar/CNET

Now all you need to do is click the downloaded HTML file to open the saved Wordle webpage. Now you can access it while you're offline. However, it won't import your previous streaks, so it's as if you're playing it for the first time.

How to download Wordle on Android

On an Android smartphone or tablet, you can also download a webpage to your device just like on a desktop computer. The download process may vary across web browsers, but we'll be using Chrome for this example because it comes downloaded on most Android devices. To download Wordle on Android:

1. First, go to the official Wordle website in the Chrome app.

2. New, tap the three-dot menu in the top-right corner.

3. Finally, hit the download icon (arrow pointing down at a line) to download the Wordle webpage.

At the bottom of Chrome, you'll see a notification that shows the Wordle webpage has been downloaded to your Android. To play Wordle offline, tap the three-dot menu in Chrome and go into Downloads. There you should see the Wordle webpage, which you can then access, even if Wordle is paywalled or shut down in the future.

Nelson Aguilar/CNET

How to download Wordle on iOS



Finally, you can download Wordle offline on your iPhone or iPad, but this option requires you to use the free Microsoft Edge web browser, which you can download from the App Store. After you download Microsoft Edge, do the following:

1. Open the official Wordle website in Safari.

2. Tap the Share button.

3. Hit Options next to the webpage URL.

4. Select Web Archive and tap Done.

5. Tap Save to Files in the share sheet.

6. Choose a folder and hit Save.

Nelson Aguilar/CNET

This will save the Wordle webpage to your Files app, but you must now find the file itself and open it in theMicrosoft Edge (it doesn't work in Safari or Chrome).

To do this:

1. Press and hold on the Wordle webpage in Files to bring up the quick actions menu.

2. Select Share from the options that appear.

3. Choose Edge.

4. Tap Open in Microsoft Edge.

Nelson Aguilar/CNET

Wordle will open as an offline webpage in Microsoft Edge, which you can play without being connected to the internet, although it won't transfer over your wins or streaks.