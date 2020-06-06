Sarah Tew/CNET

If you haven't had a chance to experience Disney Plus yet, you're truly missing out on all the great movies and shows the streaming service offers. The list includes the Avengers movies, The Mandalorian and Disney's vault of classics. There even several ways to try it free. As with Netflix, Hulu, YouTube and Amazon Prime, you can download Disney's cornucopia of titles to watch whenever you want, even when you don't have a reliable internet connection. Don't see a title you're looking for? You can find out when it's coming to Disney Plus.

Disney Plus is the brand's $7-a-month rival to Netflix and other media streaming platforms, including the new HBO Max. With it, Disney wants to control the way it monetizes its massive catalog of titles. Disney also wants to create original programming, following in the footsteps of Amazon, HBO, Netflix and other rivals. Here are some of the biggest Disney Plus titles that come with the new streaming service. You've also got the option to bundle with Hulu and ESPN Plus for $13 a month.

What's unique about Disney Plus compared to all the rest is that it's the only one of its kind that makes its entire catalog of films and shows available for download, not just certain titles and episodes. Here's how to start watching your favorite Disney shows offline on iPhones ( ) and Android devices.

Download Disney Plus movies and shows

1. Install the Disney Plus app for iPhone or Android.

2. Open the app and sign in to or register for your Disney Plus account.

3. Select the title you'd like to watch offline. The app has you download over Wi-Fi by default, but you can go into the settings and also download over data if you prefer. This will count against any monthly data cap you may have.

4. Tap the Download icon -- it's shaped like a down-facing arrow.

Download times may vary, depending on your Wi-Fi or data network strength. As your title is downloading, you'll see a ring going around the download icon. Once the ring has fully circled, a checkmark icon replaces the download icon -- this means you can start watching the movie offline.

Where to find downloads

As with Netflix, Disney Plus stores all of your downloads in one place so you can start watching when you're offline.

1. In the Disney Plus app, select the Download icon at the bottom of the screen.

2. From there, you'll see everything you've downloaded. Disney doesn't apply an artificial limit to how much you download. You can download as many titles as your phone's storage space will allow.

How to delete a title from your downloads

After you've watched a movie and no longer need it taking up space on your phone, you can remove it from the downloads section.

1. Open the app and select the Download icon at the bottom of the screen.

2. Find the movie you want to delete and tap the Checkmark icon, located to the right of the title.

3. Select Remove Download.

If you decide later that you want to watch again, you can always download your film or TV show again.

