Download Amazon videos to your Android SD card

The Amazon Video app allows Android users to download movies and TV shows for offline viewing, but only if the phone or tablet has space to accommodate the videos. Given the sizes of those downloads, you might quickly find yourself short on storage.

If only the app would allow you to save downloads to a memory card! That was always a major shortcoming, but thankfully Amazon's new update allows for exactly that capability.

That's a big deal, especially for Amazon Prime subscribers, as it means you can stock up on entire seasons' worth of TV shows for on-the-go binge-watching -- something that would have been much more challenging if you had to rely on internal storage.

So, how do you save downloads to a microSD card? It's pretty easy.

First things first: If you don't already have the Amazon Video app, you'll need to install it and sign into your Amazon account. However, don't look for it in the Google Play store; the app must be downloaded from Amazon's Appstore. Confused? Check out "How to install Amazon Appstore on your Android device."

Next, and this probably goes without saying, you'll need a memory card you can pop into your phone or tablet (assuming it has a slot for one, of course).

Enlarge Image Screenshot by Nikki Wells

Finally, fire up the Amazon Video app. Tap the Menu button (the three lines in the upper-left corner), and then tap Settings. Make sure that Download Videos to SD Card is enabled. And that's it! All newly downloaded videos will end up on your memory card.

If have a video already saved to internal storage, you can "move" it to the card -- but only by first deleting it, then re-downloading it (with a card inserted and the aforementioned option enabled).

Now that we have the technical details out of the way... what'll you be binge-watching next?