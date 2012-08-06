Download all Instagram photos from any user, or your own

Instagram

Editors' Note: This extension is no longer working as mentioned in this How To.

While downloading all of someone's uploaded Instagram pictures can be considered cool, creepy, or even a gray area, it's still a pain because of the limitations placed on the mobile apps and Web UI for Instagram. This is probably a safety measure against people stealing images to use for their own personal gain. However, if you're set on saving the photos from a user, nothing stops you from opening each one and saving it from your Web browser. Or, maybe you're just trying to back up photos from your own Instagram account to your computer.

Downloading the photos can be a hassle when you have to do the whole process one at a time. Instead, you could try an application like Free Instagram Downloader, which will let you grab all the public photos from a specific user account at once. Here's how to get started:

Note: If you're trying to back up your own account, only your images that are public can be downloaded.

Step 1: Install a copy of Free Instagram Downloader on your Windows PC, then open the application.

This app doesn't require any sign-in or sign-up to get started -- just install and go.

Step 2: Click the Input User Name button and type the Instagram account name in the pop-up, then click OK.

Thumbnails for each image the user has uploaded will appear in a list within the application.

Step 3: Press the Download All, or uncheck the photos you don't want to download, then click the button.

The images will download to your computer; the time needed for the download depends largely on your Internet connection speed.

Once finished, you can view the photos on your computer at any time without using the Instagram app or a third-party alternative.

