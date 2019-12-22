CNET también está disponible en español.

Don't be a Grinch. How much to tip at restaurants, hotels, bars over the holidays

This season of giving, know exactly how much to give.

This story is part of Holiday Survival Guide 2019, featuring tips on the best ways to manage the holiday season.

It's the holiday season and you may be on break, but there are plenty of people working to help keep stores, shops, restaurants, hotels and other services going during the festivities. Many of them aren't getting paid more for their work, so it's up to you to make sure they feel valued for their service.

Consider increasing the normal tip you give service professionals, like your housekeeper, hairdresser, hotel porter, taxi or ride-share driver and food deliverer. 

You can even use Google Search to calculate a tip. Here's a list of everyone you should consider tipping, as well as tipping standards in the United States, according to US News & World Report and WhoToTip.com. If you're feeling the holiday spirit move you, give these typical tips a little holiday bump. 

  • Hotel doormen, valets, porters: $1-$5.
  • Hotel concierges: $5 to $10.
  • Hotel room service: 15% of the bill.
  • Hotel housekeeping: $2 to $5 per day.
  • Parking attendant: up to $2.
  • Bartenders: $1 to $2 per drink.
  • Restaurant servers: 15% to 20% of the pretax bill.
  • Food delivery service: 10% to 20% of the pretax bill.
  • Baristas: up to $1.
  • Spas: 10% to 20%.
  • Hairdressers: 10% to 20%.
  • Taxi or ride-share driver: 10% to 15%.
  • Tour guides: 15% to 20%.
  • Movers: $4 to $8 per hour.

