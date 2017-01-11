Trump's press conference: How to watch live online

Photo by Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

So, anything big happen in the last five months we should talk about?

On Wednesday, Donald Trump is holding his first formal press conference since being elected US president.

Actually, it's his first press conference in more than five months, and it comes nine days before Trump takes the oath of office. That's a break from the tradition of previous presidents-elect, who have more routinely held press conferences in their transition from election to inauguration.

Slated for 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET, the event comes when much of the country's workforce is on the clock. Here are ways you can tune in live online to stream the conference from your phone or computer:

The press conference comes a week after top intelligence and law enforcement officials briefed both Trump and President Barack Obama about Russian interference in the 2016 elections.

But press questions for the coming administration have been stacking up since Trump's election. He's likely to be grilled generally about topics including his plans for handing over control of his businesses while he's in the White House and the rationale behind his picks for top posts in his administration.

Trump has answered questions from reporters at informal gaggles in the last five months but hasn't held a formal new conference since July 27.