Trump's press conference: How to watch live online

So, anything big happen in the last five months we should talk about?
On Wednesday, Donald Trump is holding his first formal press conference since being elected US president.
Actually, it's his first press conference in more than five months, and it comes nine days before Trump takes the oath of office. That's a break from the tradition of previous presidents-elect, who have more routinely held press conferences in their transition from election to inauguration.
Slated for 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET, the event comes when much of the country's workforce is on the clock. Here are ways you can tune in live online to stream the conference from your phone or computer:
- YouTube channel "Donald Trump Speeches and Rallies" has a live feed for the press conference.
- PBS program "News Hour" will stream the conference live on YouTube.
- C-Span will broadcast it on C-Span.org.
- Live-TV streaming services like Sling TV, PlayStation Vue and DirecTV Now require you to sign up and pay a subscription, but they all offer free trials and access to cable news networks likely to broadcast the conference live. All PlayStation Vue and DirecTV Now packages include multiple live news networks. Sling TV does too, but note: Sling doesn't carry Fox News, if that's your preferred network.
- CBS News (which, like CNET, is owned by CBS) will also carry the press conference live.
The press conference comes a week after top intelligence and law enforcement officials briefed both Trump and President Barack Obama about Russian interference in the 2016 elections.
But press questions for the coming administration have been stacking up since Trump's election. He's likely to be grilled generally about topics including his plans for handing over control of his businesses while he's in the White House and the rationale behind his picks for top posts in his administration.
Trump has answered questions from reporters at informal gaggles in the last five months but hasn't held a formal new conference since July 27.