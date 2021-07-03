Do this every time you search something embarrassing on Google

iOS 15 beta bugs Klipsch Dolby Atmos soundbars Tesla Model S Plaid fire Richard Branson to visit space before Jeff Bezos July 4th sales, deals Child tax credit FAQ

At its I/O confab, Google announced a new way for you to scrub your recent search history.

Google is making it easier for you to delete your last search -- whatever your reason may be. The new feature, which the search giant unveiled at its Google I/O developers conference in May, is among a handful of new options designed to protect user privacy

While Google didn't get into the nitty-gritty of the various reasons why someone might want to expunge the record of their search history, the company did demonstrate how to do it, along with hiding select pictures from Google Photos

You can watch in the video below, or scroll down for instructions on how to delete your recent search history. 

Now playing: Watch this: Google now lets you delete recent search history and...
7:12

How to quick-delete your Google search history from the last 15 minutes

Step 1: Tap on your profile picture to access your menu.

Step 2: Click Delete last 15 minutes.

That's it! When you've done that, Google will erase all your search history from the previous quarter of an hour.

For more, check out how to control what information your apps can access in Android 12 and six hidden Google Maps tricks.

