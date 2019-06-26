Walt Disney Studios

Get ready for jungle-themed puns and Disneyland references as the Jungle Cruise movie hits theaters in 2020, starring Disney favorites Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Emily Blunt.

Here's everything we know so far.

The plot: What's it all about?

Emily Blunt and Dwayne @TheRock Johnson welcome you to the adventure of a lifetime! Disney’s @JungleCruise is now in production. In theaters October 2019. #JungleCruise pic.twitter.com/kKiasbWbT9 — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) July 31, 2018

The Jungle Cruise is based on the Disneyland ride of the same name. Johnson will play a boat skipper named Frank who takes Blunt's character Lily and her brother McGregor -- played by British stand-up comedian Jack Whitehall, who you may recognize from the Good Omens series on Amazon Prime -- on a mission to find a tree that has magical healing powers.

The journey will see them fight wild animals and compete against a rival German expedition, with Disney adding that there will be a "supernatural element."

According to Blunt, who also recently starred in Disney's recent Mary Poppins Returns, "it's a love story."

"The adventure of a lifetime," The Rock adds in a behind-the-scenes video.

With Disney so far remaining tight-lipped on the movie, much of the information on filming, production, plot and cast has come from The Rock, who also previously voiced Moana character Maui for Disney.

Walt Disney Studios

Johnson called Blunt's character "the female version of Indiana Jones" in an Instagram post in June, saying she has "relentless ambition to find the one, elusive magical thing that could change humanity for the better -- forever."

According to The Rock, his skipper character knows the Amazon River better than any other, and only cares about his money, his cat and his liquor.

"Good luck lady in trying to change the world, and not falling for my charm," he adds.

Disneyland's Jungle Cruise: What is it?

Bettmann/Getty

It's no surprise that Disney is going after another ride-based movie, after the success of its Pirates of the Caribbean film franchise. The Jungle Cruise is even older than the Pirates ride -- it was the only attraction to exist in Adventureland on Disneyland's opening day in 1955.

"Ever since Disneyland Park opened, one of the most popular realms has been Adventureland," Walt Disney said on his Disneyland TV show back in 1956. "Most everyone has been impressed by, and curious about, the realism of Adventureland -- the lifelike animals, the authentic tropical settings."

Now playing: Watch this: How much would you spend on Disney Plus?

To prepare for the movie, Johnson said on Instagram that Disney's Imagineers let him see the original Jungle Cruise concept art from the 1950s, as well as giving him an "oral/visual history lesson behind the iconic ride and it's infamous and relentlessly entertaining Skippers."

The Jungle Cruise attraction features a boat ride through a man-made jungle, with each tour led by a skipper who follows a pun-filled script. The boat travels past crocodiles, piranhas, monkeys, elephants, rhinos, cannibals, hippos and of course the infamous back side of water.

Don Kelsen/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The popularity of the Jungle Cruise ride -- it also exists at Disney World's Magic Kingdom, Tokyo Disney and Hong Kong Disneyland in addition to the original at Disneyland in Anaheim, California -- even sparked a song from parody composer Weird Al Yankovic, who penned lyrics about an aspiring actor who falls into the Jungle Cruise skipper role after failing to make it in show biz.

"The critics they used to say/I was the new Olivier/Thought I'd be the toast of Sundance or maybe Cannes," Weird Al says. "But don't bother trying to IMDb me/The only place you might possible see me/Is riding my little boat around Adventureland."

Luckily for us, one Jungle Cruise skipper is now on IMDb thanks to the new Disney movie.

Release date: When can I see it?

The movie was being filmed in Hawaii around May 2018, a tweet from Whitehall showed. Filming then wrapped in September 2018 according to a Walt Disney Studios video for an original release date of October 11, 2019.

But with the film's release delayed to summer 2020, The Rock posted on Instagram that production officially wrapped on June 1, 2019.

"Ladies and gents, that's an OFFICIAL WRAP of production for our DISNEY'S JUNGLE CRUISE," he said.

Thanks to yet another tweet from the Rock -- which included emojis of a ship, devil, map, palm tree, a glass of whiskey and a love heart -- we now know it's going to release on July 24, 2020.

IT’S OFFICIAL - JULY 24th, 2020.

Ladies and gentlemen and children of all ages.

My partner in crime, Emily Blunt and I, lovingly invite you to join us for THE ADVENTURE OF A LIFETIME.

All aboard...😈@DisneyStudios JUNGLE CRUISE

🚢 🗺🌴❤️🥃 pic.twitter.com/DNTnqSb3QD — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 19, 2018

Cast and crew: Who's in it?

Jungle Cruise end of year photo. pic.twitter.com/3Kt2oMNe45 — Jack Whitehall (@jackwhitehall) June 6, 2019

Being directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, whose previous credits include The Shallows and The Commuter, the official cast includes:

The Rock as Frank



Emily Blunt as Lily Houghton



Jack Whitehall as McGregor Houghton



Raphael Alejandro as Zaqueu



Andy Nyman as Sir James Hobbs-Coddington



Simone Lockhart as Anna



Sulem Calderon as Quila



Other characters listed for the movie include warriors and mercenaries, hotel guests and bar patrons, soldiers and archaeologists, valets and a hotel maitre D', merchants and animal vendors, bus conductors, tourists and society members from Germany, France, Italy and London.

Disneyland's Jungle Cruise: The movie rumor mill

The movie could be spurring changes to the actual ride, after The Rock posted on Instagram about a visit to "Disney's highly secure R&D facilities" back in 2017.

"We'll partner with Disney's brilliant Imagineers to help re-engineer and re-design the #JungleCruise ride in all the Disney theme parks around the world," he said.