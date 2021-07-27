Disney's Jungle Cruise movie with The Rock: Release date and how to watch

Walt Disney Pictures

Get ready for jungle-themed puns and Disneyland references as the Jungle Cruise movie hits theaters starring Disney favorites Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Emily Blunt. CNET reviewer Sean Keane says the pair make the movie worth the ride.

Here's everything we know about the Amazon adventure so far.

The Jungle Cruise: How and when to watch

After being delayed for more than a year due to the pandemic, Disney's Jungle Cruise is scheduled for release this Friday, July 30. It'll launch in theaters and via paid Premier Access on Disney Plus on that day, and will be made available to all Disney Plus subscribers three months later for no extra fee.

Until it's more widely available, accessing the movie in Premier Access will cost on top of your monthly Disney Plus bill.

The plot and trailers: What's Jungle Cruise all about?

The Jungle Cruise movie is based on the Disneyland ride of the same name. Johnson plays a boat skipper named Frank, who takes Blunt's character Lily and her brother McGregor on a mission to find a tree that has magical healing powers. (McGregor is played by British stand-up comedian Jack Whitehall, who you may recognize from the Good Omens series on Amazon Prime.)

The journey will see them fight wild animals and compete against a rival German expedition, with Disney adding that there will be a "supernatural element."

A month before the movie's release, Disney launched two trailers: One from The Rock and one from Blunt, each making their own character the star of the movie. A trailer dropped in late May, showing off Jesse Plemons' submarine-captaining villain.

Disneyland's Jungle Cruise: What is it?



It's no surprise that Disney is going after another ride-based movie, after the success of its Pirates of the Caribbean film franchise. The Jungle Cruise is even older than the Pirates ride. It was the only attraction to exist in Adventureland on Disneyland's opening day in 1955.

The Jungle Cruise attraction features a boat ride through a man-made jungle, with each tour led by a skipper who follows a pun-filled script. The boat travels past crocodiles, piranhas, monkeys, elephants, rhinos, cannibals, hippos and, of course, the infamous back side of water, the eighth wonder of the world.

Disney Parks

As he prepared for the movie, Johnson said on Instagram, Disney's Imagineers let him see the original Jungle Cruise concept art from the 1950s, as well as gave him an "oral/visual history lesson behind the iconic ride and its infamous and relentlessly entertaining skippers."

The ride was overhauled at both Disneyland and Disney World to include new scenes and remove racially insensitive depictions. It reopened at Disneyland on July 16.

The ride will also be among those whose history is explored in the Disney Plus documentary series Behind the Attraction, which hits the streaming service July 21.

Cast and crew: Who's in it?



The film's director is Jaume Collet-Serra, whose previous credits include The Shallows and The Commuter. The official cast includes:

The Rock as Frank



Emily Blunt as Lily Houghton



Jack Whitehall as McGregor Houghton



Jesse Plemons as the villain



Paul Giamatti

Edgar Ramírez as Aguirre

Raphael Alejandro as Zaqueu



Andy Nyman as Sir James Hobbs-Coddington



Simone Lockhart as Anna



Sulem Calderon as Quila



Other characters listed for the movie include warriors and mercenaries; hotel guests and bar patrons; soldiers and archaeologists; valets and a hotel maitre d'; merchants and animal vendors; bus conductors; and tourists and society members from Germany, France, Italy and London.