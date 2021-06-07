Disneyland's Avengers Campus is now open: How to get tickets to the Disney parks

Corinne Reichert/CNET

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites.

The newest area of Disneyland, the Marvel Cinematic Universe-themed Avengers Campus, opened its gates on Friday. The launch of the new land followed the theme parks reopening in April for California residents more than a year after shutting down due to the rapid spread of COVID-19 across the United States.

For the first time in its 65-year history, the iconic California theme park initially shut down for a month on March 12, 2020 -- and remained closed until April 30, 2021. Disneyland and California Adventure will be open to everyone come June 15.

Here's everything you need to know about the reopening, how to get a theme park reservation and ticket, the launch of Avengers Campus and when annual passes might be making a comeback.

Avengers Campus is now open

Disney

Disneyland's new Marvel-themed area finally opened on Friday, June 4. Avengers Campus, located in California Adventure, includes the Guardians of the Galaxy ride opened in 2017, as well as the new ride WEB slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure.

The Ant-Man themed Pym Test Kitchen features a $100 sandwich for six to eight people, enlarged soda cans and a "Glowing Pym Particle Capsule" to light up your beverage. There's also two new food carts: Shawarma Palace and Terran Treats.

Meet and greets with Marvel superheroes will take place throughout Avengers Campus, including a decked-out Dr Strange area and an acrobatic Spider-Man animatronic that will soar and flip between the buildings above. For merch, the WEB Suppliers store will sell customizable Spider-Bots, Spider-Man light goggles, backpacks and more.

Disneyland and California Adventure reopen for everyone on June 15

Disney's two California theme parks reopened to California residents April 30, and will be open to out-of-state and out-of-country visitors as of June 15.

Here's what to know right now:

Read more: Disneyland's future expansion plans

How to get a Disneyland ticket, and how much they cost

Sales resumed April 15 for Disneyland tickets in May and June, and tickets for July, August, September and the first week of October are now on sale. As for pricing, Disneyland has a tiered ticketing system for all one-day tickets:

Tier 1, one park/park hopper: $104/$159

Dates: None

Dates: None Tier 2, one park/park hopper: $114/$169

Dates: None remaining

Dates: None remaining Tier 3, one park/park hopper: $124/$179

Dates: Tuesdays and Wednesdays in June and July

Dates: Tuesdays and Wednesdays in June and July Tier 4, one park/park hopper: $139/$194

Dates: Mondays through Thursdays in June and July (except July 5)

Dates: Mondays through Thursdays in June and July (except July 5) Tier 5, one park/park hopper: $154/$209

Dates: Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and all weekdays

There's no tiered system for multi-day tickets.

Disneyland annual passes will be back soon

Ken Potrock, Disneyland president, recently said on the D23 podcast that annual passes would be returning by the end of 2021.

Potrock said Disneyland sunsetted annual passes due to capacity constraints and to "reimagine an annual pass program that wasn't just built on the last couple of decades, but was built on how our guests and our fans wanted to use the parks going forward."

"We're working on that right now and we'll clearly be launching something before the end of the year," Potrock said. "It's going to be an exciting new program that I think people and our biggest fans -- and quite honestly our most loyal fans -- I think are going to be very responsive to."

Disneyland cancelled the passholder program on Jan. 14, at the time saying it was "developing new membership offerings" for when it reopened. Those who held an annual pass as of March 14, 2020, are now called "Legacy Passholders" and will continue getting discounts for now when shopping or dining at Downtown Disney.

How to get a Disneyland reservation

Once you've secured a ticket, you'll need a reservation for the days you plan to go. The online reservation system launched April 12 and is now live to everyone who holds a ticket.

How to get a theme park reservation:

Log into your Disney Parks app to link up tickets from your family or friends so you're all in one group.

Access the reservation system online -- but only once you have a valid ticket. Select the day and theme park you want to visit. If you intend to hop between both parks, you can choose which park to start your day at -- you'll then be able to visit the other park starting at 1 p.m. that day. Review and confirm.

Downtown Disney is open

The Downtown Disney shopping and dining area reopened 10 months ago on July 9, in line with California's restaurant and retail guidelines. (Between December 2020 and January 2021, Orange County was subject to strict stay-at-home orders due to ICU capacity falling below 15%, with Downtown Disney forced to close until Jan. 25.)

Currently, all dining and shopping locations in Downtown Disney are open, apart from locations in the Disneyland Hotel, Disney's Grand Californian Hotel and Spa and Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel. The Grand Californian reopened April 29 and Paradise Pier will open on June 15, but the Disneyland Hotel remains closed for now. No ticket is needed to shop and dine in Downtown Disney.

Disneyland Resort also became a coronavirus vaccine site in early 2021 as the Toy Story parking lot began serving as Orange County's first vaccine super site on Jan. 14.