Esto también se puede leer en español.

Leer en español

Don't show this again

Presidential election 2020 Volkswagen Golf R Best Black Friday deals Black Friday TV deals Walmart's Black Friday sales Apple's Nov. 10 event Home Depot's Black Friday deals

Did your mail-in ballot make it to the election office yet? Here's how to track it

You can still track your ballot online using a service like BallotTrax or another designated service.

Listen
- 01:40
Election voter information guide

We'll show you how to keep track of your mail-in ballot online.

 James Martin/CNET
This story is part of Elections 2020, CNET's coverage of the run-up to voting in November.

Election Day has come and gone -- but that doesn't mean the count is over. There are still likely hundreds of thousands of mail-in ballots that need to be counted in many states across the country. If you decided to vote by mail this election, most states let you track your ballot online after you vote.

If you're concerned about your mail-in ballot, know there's been no evidence of coordinated vote-by-mail fraud, with fewer than 150 convictions for the crime over the last 20 years. Here are some ways to make sure your vote will count

The way your ballot is tracked may differ state by state, or even county by county. For example, BallotTrax is one service your state might use, but others have their own systems or rely on the US Postal Service to monitor your ballot's location. The Associated Press said it's also counting and verifying election returns throughout the US.

When tracking your ballot, you may need to enter information such as your first and last name, your date of birth and sometimes your Social Security number. Some systems, like the Postal Service, will need the tracking number on your ballot slip (the part you tore off along the perforated lines). States like Wyoming and Mississippi require you to call your county clerk's office for tracking information.

If you sent your vote in by mail, here's how to track your ballot online in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Now playing: Watch this: Vote with your wallet and learn which candidates your...
1:36