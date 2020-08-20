Elections 2020

The final session of the Democratic National Convention starts tonight, and will include performances from John Legend, Common and The Chicks. On Monday, the Democratic Party nominated former Vice President Joe Biden as its presidential candidate. The DNC, originally planned for Milwaukee, is noticeably different this year, with most events taking place virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday night, we'll hear from speakers including Biden, Mike Bloomberg, Pete Buttigieg and the Biden family. See the full speaker schedule below.

Biden, who served eight years as vice president to former President Barack Obama, is running against President Donald Trump in the November 2020 election. More Americans than usual are expected to use mail-in and absentee voting during the election season because of the pandemic. Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Delayed by about a month, the DNC began Monday, Aug. 17, and runs through Aug. 20. Speeches will be streamed from 9 to 11 p.m. ET (6 to 8 p.m. PT) each night. Here's how you can watch, including free online options.

Thursday's speaker schedule

The event's themes this year are "We the People," "Leadership Matters," "A More Perfect Union" and "America's Promise." The primary theme is "Uniting America." Here's who will be speaking on Thursday.

Presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden

Former presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg

Sen. Cory Booker

California Gov. Gavin Newsom

Mayor of Atlanta Keisha Lance Bottoms

Sen. Tammy Baldwin

Sen. Tammy Duckworth

Sen. Chris Coons

Former presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg

Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang

The Biden family

DNC performers



Previous performers at the DNC this week were Maggie Rogers, Leon Bridges, Billy Porter, Stephen Stills, John Legend, Billie Eilish, Prince Royce and Jennifer Hudson. Here's who's on the list for Thursday evening.

Thursday, Aug. 20: John Legend again, this time with Common, and The Chicks.

How to watch the DNC from a phone or desktop

The DNC livestream will be available to watch on YouTube for those who are viewing from their phones or desktops, both from CBS News, embedded at the top of this story, and the Democratic National Convention channel. (Editors' note: CBS News, CBSN and CNET are divisions of ViacomCBS.) You can also tune in to the livestream on the Democratic National Convention website. The convention is using the hashtag #DemConvention on all social media platforms.

How to watch on your TV without cable

There are multiple ways to watch the DNC without cable. In addition to watching the YouTube channels linked above, an app is available to download on your smart TV, Roku, Fire TV or Apple TV. Just search for "2020 DNC" in the apps section and download the app.

You can also search for DNC on Amazon Prime Video if you're an Amazon Prime subscriber.

How to watch on your TV if you have cable

Here's a list of channels that will be covering the convention:

ABC News

CBS News

CNN

Fox News

MSNBC

NBC News

PBS News

Who already spoke this week



Monday, Aug. 17: Former first lady Michelle Obama, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Rep. Jim Clyburn, Convention Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, Rep. Gwen Moore, former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, Sen. Doug Jones and Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

Tuesday, Aug. 18: Former Acting US Attorney General Sally Yates, former President Jimmy Carter, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, former Secretary of State John Kerry, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, former President Bill Clinton, former second lady Dr. Jill Biden.

Wednesday, Aug. 19: Former President Barack Obama, Sen. Kamala Harris, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, Former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords.