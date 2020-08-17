Democratic National Convention 2020: Watch Michelle Obama, Sanders, Cuomo for free at DNC tonight

Elections 2020

The first session of the Democratic National Convention takes place this evening. But this year's meeting of Democratic Party delegates, who are expected to formally nominate former Vice President Joe Biden as their presidential candidate, will be noticeably different from earlier gatherings because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Originally planned for Milwaukee, most of the convention will take place virtually, a step taken to prevent the type of large gathering in which the disease often spreads. Biden, who chose Sen. Kamala Harris to join him on the ticket as the vice presidential candidate, will accept the nomination from his home in Delaware. Party luminaries, including former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama, are expected to speak throughout the week (full speaker schedule below).

Biden, who served eight years as Obama's vice president, is running against President Donald Trump. More Americans than usual are expected to use mail-in and absentee voting during the election season because of the pandemic. Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Delayed by about a month, the Democratic National Convention runs from Monday, Aug. 17 through Aug. 20. Speeches will be streamed 9 to 11 p.m. ET (6 to 8 p.m. PT) each night. Here's how you can watch -- including free online options.

Who's speaking at the DNC?

The event's themes this year are "We the People," "Leadership Matters," "A More Perfect Union" and "America's Promise." The primary theme is "Uniting America." Here's who will be speaking.

Monday, Aug. 17: Former first lady Michelle Obama, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Rep. Jim Clyburn, Convention Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, Rep. Gwen Moore, former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, Sen. Doug Jones and Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

Tuesday, Aug. 18: Former Acting US Attorney General Sally Yates, Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, former Secretary of State John Kerry, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, Georgia Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, former President Bill Clinton and former second lady Dr. Jill Biden.

Wednesday, Aug. 19: Former President Barack Obama, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords.

Thursday, Aug. 20: Former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Cory Booker, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Mayor of Atlanta Keisha Lance Bottoms, Sen. Tammy Baldwin, Sen. Tammy Duckworth, Sen. Chris Coons, Sen. Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg and the Biden family.

How to watch the DNC from a phone or desktop

The Democratic National Convention livestream will be available to watch on YouTube for those who are viewing from their phones or desktops. Livestreams include CBS News (embedded at the top of this story) and the Democratic National Convention channel. (Note that CBS News and CBSN, like CNET, are divisions of ViacomCBS.) You can also tune in to the livestream on the Democratic National Convention website. The convention is using the hashtag #DemConvention on all social media platforms.

How to watch on your TV without cable

There are multiple ways to watch the DNC without cable. In addition to watching the YouTube channels linked above, an app is available to download on your smart TV, Roku, Fire TV or Apple TV. Just search "2020 DNC" in the apps section and download the app.

You can also search for DNC on Amazon Prime Video if you're an Amazon Prime subscriber.

How to watch on your TV if you have cable

Here's a list of channels that will be covering the convention.

ABC News

CBS News

CNN

Fox News

MSNBC

NBC News

PBS News