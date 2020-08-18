The second session of the Democratic National Convention Tuesday night. Last night, the Democratic Party nominated former Vice President Joe Biden as their presidential candidate. Biden, who chose Sen. Kamala Harris to join him on the ticket as the vice presidential candidate, will accept the nomination from his home in Delaware on Thursday. The DNC, originally planned for Milwaukee, is noticeably different this year with most events taking place virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Tonight, we'll hear from speakers like former President Jimmy Carter, former President Bill Clinton, Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Party luminaries, including former President Barack Obama, are expected to speak throughout the week (see the full speaker schedule below).
Biden, who served eight years as Obama's vice president, is running against President Donald Trump. More Americans than usual are expected to use mail-in and absentee voting during the election season because of the pandemic. Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Delayed by about a month, the DNC began Monday, Aug. 17, and runs through Aug. 20. Speeches will be streamed from 9 to 11 p.m. ET (6 to 8 p.m. PT) each night. Here's how you can watch, including free online options.
Tuesday's speaker schedule for Democratic Convention
The event's themes this year are "We the People," "Leadership Matters," "A More Perfect Union" and "America's Promise." The primary theme is "Uniting America." Here's who will be speaking.
- Former Acting US Attorney General Sally Yates
- Former President Jimmy Carter
- Minority Leader Chuck Schumer
- Former Secretary of State John Kerry
- Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
- Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester
- Georgia Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams
- Former President Bill Clinton
- Former second lady Dr. Jill Biden
Wednesday and Thursday speaker schedules
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Former President Barack Obama, Sen. Kamala Harris, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords.
Thursday, Aug. 20: Former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Cory Booker, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Mayor of Atlanta Keisha Lance Bottoms, Sen. Tammy Baldwin, Sen. Tammy Duckworth, Sen. Chris Coons, Pete Buttigieg and the Biden family.
DNC performers
If you missed performances by Maggie Rogers, Leon Bridges, Billy Porter and Stephen Stills last night, you can still tune in this week to see more performers. Here's who's on the list.
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Billie Eilish and Jennifer Hudson.
Thursday, Aug. 20: The Chicks.
How to watch the DNC from a phone or desktop
The DNC livestream will be available to watch on YouTube for those who are viewing from their phones or desktops. Livestreams include CBS News, embedded at the top of this story, and the Democratic National Convention channel. (Editors' note: CBS News, CBSN and CNET are divisions of ViacomCBS.) You can also tune in to the livestream on the Democratic National Convention website. The convention is using the hashtag #DemConvention on all social media platforms.
How to watch on your TV without cable
There are multiple ways to watch the DNC without cable. In addition to watching the YouTube channels linked above, an app is available to download on your smart TV, Roku, Fire TV or Apple TV. Just search "2020 DNC" in the apps section and download the app.
You can also search for DNC on Amazon Prime Video if you're an Amazon Prime subscriber.
How to watch on your TV if you have cable
Here's a list of channels that will be covering the convention:
- ABC News
- CBS News
- CNN
- Fox News
- MSNBC
- NBC News
- PBS News
Who already spoke this week
Monday, Aug. 17: Former first lady Michelle Obama, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Rep. Jim Clyburn, Convention Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, Rep. Gwen Moore, former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, Sen. Doug Jones and Sen. Amy Klobuchar.
