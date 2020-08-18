Elections 2020

The second session of the Democratic National Convention kicks off in just 4 hours. Last night, the Democratic Party nominated former Vice President Joe Biden as their presidential candidate. Biden, who chose Sen. Kamala Harris to join him on the ticket as the vice presidential candidate, will accept the nomination from his home in Delaware on Thursday. The DNC, originally planned for Milwaukee, is noticeably different this year with most events taking place virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tonight, we'll hear from speakers like former President Jimmy Carter, former President Bill Clinton, Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Party luminaries, including former President Barack Obama, are expected to speak throughout the week (see the full speaker schedule below).

Read more at CBS News: DNC Day 1 live blog

Biden, who served eight years as Obama's vice president, is running against President Donald Trump. More Americans than usual are expected to use mail-in and absentee voting during the election season because of the pandemic. Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Delayed by about a month, the DNC began Monday, Aug. 17, and runs through Aug. 20. Speeches will be streamed from 9 to 11 p.m. ET (6 to 8 p.m. PT) each night. Here's how you can watch, including free online options.

Now playing: Watch this: Blackhat 2020: Tech community must help secure elections

Tuesday's speaker schedule for Democratic Convention

The event's themes this year are "We the People," "Leadership Matters," "A More Perfect Union" and "America's Promise." The primary theme is "Uniting America." Here's who will be speaking.

Former Acting US Attorney General Sally Yates

Former President Jimmy Carter

Minority Leader Chuck Schumer

Former Secretary of State John Kerry

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester

Georgia Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams

Former President Bill Clinton

Former second lady Dr. Jill Biden

Wednesday and Thursday speaker schedules

Wednesday, Aug. 19: Former President Barack Obama, Sen. Kamala Harris, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords.

Thursday, Aug. 20: Former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Cory Booker, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Mayor of Atlanta Keisha Lance Bottoms, Sen. Tammy Baldwin, Sen. Tammy Duckworth, Sen. Chris Coons, Pete Buttigieg and the Biden family.

Angela Lang/CNET

DNC performers



If you missed performances by Maggie Rogers, Leon Bridges, Billy Porter and Stephen Stills last night, you can still tune in this week to see more performers. Here's who's on the list.

Wednesday, Aug. 19: Billie Eilish and Jennifer Hudson.

Thursday, Aug. 20: The Chicks.

How to watch the DNC from a phone or desktop

The DNC livestream will be available to watch on YouTube for those who are viewing from their phones or desktops. Livestreams include CBS News, embedded at the top of this story, and the Democratic National Convention channel. (Editors' note: CBS News, CBSN and CNET are divisions of ViacomCBS.) You can also tune in to the livestream on the Democratic National Convention website. The convention is using the hashtag #DemConvention on all social media platforms.

How to watch on your TV without cable

There are multiple ways to watch the DNC without cable. In addition to watching the YouTube channels linked above, an app is available to download on your smart TV, Roku, Fire TV or Apple TV. Just search "2020 DNC" in the apps section and download the app.

You can also search for DNC on Amazon Prime Video if you're an Amazon Prime subscriber.

How to watch on your TV if you have cable

Here's a list of channels that will be covering the convention:

ABC News

CBS News

CNN

Fox News

MSNBC

NBC News

PBS News

Who already spoke this week



Monday, Aug. 17: Former first lady Michelle Obama, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Rep. Jim Clyburn, Convention Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, Rep. Gwen Moore, former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, Sen. Doug Jones and Sen. Amy Klobuchar.