Deleting iPhone apps is confusing in iOS 14. Here's how to do it

For as long as I can remember, the process for deleting an unwanted iPhone app mostly stayed the same. You would long-press on an app icon until all of the icons started dancing (fun fact: Apple calls this "jiggle mode"), followed by tapping on the "X" that showed up in the app's top-left corner. Then, poof, the app was gone.

But with the release of iOS 14 and the new App Library, which acts more like an app drawer that stores all of the apps installed on your phone, the process has almost entirely changed. Knowing how to delete an app is a skill you're bound to require, especially if you plan on upgrading to the iPhone 12, which we expect to be announced as soon as Oct. 13. You'll want to do some prep work on your old phone to ensure a smooth transfer of your data.

Below I'll walk you through the new steps you'll take to delete an app or move it to your App Library, the catch-all for apps you don't want on your home screen.

Delete apps on your home screen

There are a couple of different ways you can go about deleting an app. To start, you can long-press on an app icon until you see a pop-up menu. Depending on the app, the menu might have actions you can take. For example, the Mail app will have a shortcut to compose a new email. In addition to app-specific actions, iOS 14 includes two system options: Remove App and Edit Home Screen.

Alternatively, you can keep long-pressing on the app icon for a few more seconds until all of the app icons start dancing.

Whether you select Remove App from the pop-up menu, or you tap on the new "-" sign on the app icon while in jiggle mode, you'll be presented with a brand-new prompt: Asking if you want to delete the app or move it to the App Library.

Deleting the app will remove all of its data from your phone, freeing up precious storage space. Moving it to your App Library will only remove the app icon from your home screen. The app will remain installed and you can access it at any time by swiping from right to left on your home screen until you get to your App Library.

If you're using jiggle mode to clear out unused apps, keep repeating the same steps until you're finished, then tap Done or tap on a blank area of your screen.

Delete apps that are in your App Library

You don't have to move an app out of the App Library and back to your home screen in order to delete it from your phone. In fact, there are multiple ways to delete an app from the App Library.

The first option is to tap on the search bar at the top of your App Library and search for the app you want to get rid of or scroll down until you find it. Long-press on the app icon until you see a pop-up menu, and then select Delete App.

The other option is to find the app in its categorical folder, long-press on it, then select Delete App from the popup. You can then continue deleting apps with a tap on the "X" after triggering jiggle mode. Tap Done or leave the folder when you're finished.

Now that you've learned the new, and sort of confusing, method for deleting apps on your iPhone, make sure to check out six of our favorite iOS 14 features.