Delete Facebook, but save your data with a phone or computer

Angela Lang/CNET

There are numerous reasons to delete your Facebook account. You might be concerned about how the social networking site compromised and exposed the private data from millions of its users. Or you might be upset with the inadvertent role Facebook played spreading false information from foreign governments about US candidates in the 2016 presidential election. Or you could simply just want to stop yourself from mindlessly scrolling through your feed whenever you have spare time.

Whatever your reason, if you want to walk away from Facebook, we're here to help. As part of CNET's new How To Do It All YouTube channel, we show you how to delete your account and walk you through other options in case you can't bring yourself to completely part ways. We even show you how to save everything you've ever posted (photos, videos, comments) and find all the ad data Facebook has on you.

Take a look at our How To Delete Facebook video below:

If you still need more information before you remove your account, read How to delete your Facebook account once and for all on CNET or How to delete your Facebook account so the social network stops tracking your data.

Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of products via the links below.

Below are products we used in the video:

iPhone XS 64GB in Space Gray

Read: CNET's in-depth review for the iPhone XS.

15-inch MacBook Pro in Silver

Read: CNET's review for the MacBook Pro.

Now playing: Watch this: Facebook co-founder: Time to break up the social network

Mentioned Above Apple MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (13-inch, space gray, 2017) $1,250 CNET may get a commission from retail offers.