Jason Cipriani/CNET

When Apple released iOS 13 in September, the company changed how you rearrange your home screen icons and delete apps. Long-pressing on app icons no longer worked the same way it had since the original iPhone launched, which was downright confusing.

With the release of iOS 13.2, Apple introduces changes that make it easier to understand how to reorder and remove app icons from the home screens. There may be a slight learning curve as you get used to the new method, but after you using it a couple of times, you should feel right at home with the process.

You'll still start with a long press on an app icon. You may expect the app icons all starting to jiggle and move, but instead you'll see a pop-up menu presenting several options. Some of those options will be specific to the app, like composing an email for the Mail app, but there will also be two new options: Delete App and Edit Home Screen.

Tap Edit Home Screen if you want to rearrange your home screen, create app folders, and so on.

Tap Delete App, then confirm your decision, if you want to delete that specific app. You can delete several apps by selecting Edit Home Screen, which triggers the familiar jiggly icons with an X in the top-left corner (tap the X to delete an app).

If you're a traditionalist and want to long-press on the app icon and wait for the icons to start moving, you can -- you just have to keep waiting until the apps begin to wiggle, and then you can drag them around or tap on the X to delete them.

Once you're done moving your apps around, or pruning old apps from your phone, just tap Done.

There's plenty more to learn about iOS 13, including how to stop unknown callers from ringing your phone, shortcuts for connecting to Bluetooth devices or Wi-Fi networks, and plenty of hidden features.