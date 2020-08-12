DC FanDome: Everything you need to know about the free virtual convention

Warner Bros

Comic-Con is over, but another virtual fan convention is coming to a computer near you. DC FanDome will run for 24 hours starting at 10 a.m. PT on Saturday, Aug. 22. The global event for fans of DC Comics will feature online panels, cosplay, fan art and comics, as well as special events for kids. The devoted DC fandom will be especially excited for peeks at some long-awaited DC properties, including the Snyder Cut of Justice League, Robert Pattinson as The Batman and James Gunn's The Suicide Squad.

What is it?

Kinda like Comic-Con, but only for DC. So no Avengers (that's Marvel). But if you're a fan of DC characters such as Wonder Woman, Superman, Batman and Aquaman, you may want to tune in. And this fandom event should go well beyond the big names. It'll cover the whole DC world, from comic books to movies to TV shows and video games.

Unfortunately, the convention follows reports of mass layoffs at DC. Roughly one-third of the company's editorial staff lost their jobs, according to The Hollywood Reporter, along with the majority of the staff of streaming service DC Universe as parent company Warner Bros. shifts its focus to the recently launched HBO Max.

How do I tune in?

It's not quite clear yet, but there'll likely be online video panels and teasers to watch, links to follow for games and shopping, and more. Unlike virtual Comic-Con, which spread out over days, DC FanDome is 24 hours, which makes for one jam-packed day of events.

DC has announced that the center of the experience will be called the Hall of Heroes, which will feature programming, panels and content reveals from everything DC. There will be smaller satellite worlds, such as the KidsVerse, that can be navigated to from there. Programming will be available in Brazilian Portuguese, Chinese, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean and Spanish.

Who'll be involved?

DC announced a long list of hosts, presenters and special guests. The list includes Aisha Tyler, Venus Williams, Will Arnett, Idris Elba, Ezra Miller, Jason Isaacs, Kaley Cuoco, Matt Reeves, Michael Rooker, Robin Wright, Viola Davis and Henry Winkler.

👏🏼 Most 👏🏽 Epic 👏🏿 Lineup 👏🏻 Ever 👏🏾 Free for all fans globally to join for 24-hours only on August 22 at https://t.co/SyKFjcIr1y. #DCFanDome pic.twitter.com/lyDGcomCdk — DC (@DCComics) August 7, 2020

Biggest events

The Suicide Squad movie sneak peek

Gunn has promised that DC FanDome will include a look at his upcoming movie, The Suicide Squad.

"I can confirm The Suicide Squad is 100%, zero interference, no-holds-barred ME, &, again, I can't wait for you guys to get a glimpse of it at DC FanDome," Gunn tweeted. "(Yes, I'm pimping FanDome a lot, but that's because I know how exciting it's going to be - for my film & other stuff too!)"

I can confirm #TheSuicideSquad is 100%, zero interference, no-holds-barred ME, &, again, I can't wait for you guys to get a glimpse of it at #DCFanDome. (Yes, I'm pimping FanDome a lot, but that's because I know how exciting it's going to be - for my film & other stuff too!😬) https://t.co/CClwKIi5nS — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 4, 2020

The Suicide Squad, about a crew of DC villains, is supposed to come out in 2021. Gunn wrote and directed the first two Guardians of the Galaxy films for Marvel, but signed on for The Suicide Squad after Marvel briefly fired him for off-color tweets. Producer Peter Safran has said The Suicide Squad is not a direct sequel to the original 2016 film Suicide Squad, though it features numerous returning characters played by the same actors. The titles are confusing, but the second movie always uses "The" in its title.

The Suicide Squad video game

Want more about The Suicide Squad? Rocksteady Studios tweeted that it'll use DC FanDome to release info about a new Suicide Squad video game. The British game company created the popular Batman: Arkham video-game series.

The Snyder Cut

The DC film Justice League came out in 2017, but original director Zack Snyder stepped down during editing when his daughter died. Some fans were disappointed in the finished film that was taken over by Joss Whedon, and clamored to see what Snyder would've put together if he'd had free rein. The Snyder Cut is that film, coming soon to HBO Max -- and the teaser trailer for DC FanDome promises a glimpse of that long-awaited version.

The Batman

Matt Reeves, director of The Batman, has announced he'll be sharing more about the film. The Batman stars Robert Pattinson of Twilight fame, with Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman. While the film isn't scheduled for release until 2021, it's already received a spinoff show about the Gotham police department, with Reeves producing.

Incredibly excited to see everyone at #DCFanDome on August 22nd -- can't wait to share more about #TheBatman with you... pic.twitter.com/WxWat6gyrv — Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) August 7, 2020

How to stay informed

We'll update this story regularly as news is released. You can sign up at the official DC FanDome site for email about the event, and follow the DC Comics Twitter account or click on Twitter hashtag #DCFandome for updates.