DC FanDome: Everything you need to know about the free virtual convention

Comic-Con is over, but another virtual fan convention's coming to a computer near you. DC FanDome will run for 24 hours beginning at 10 a.m. PT on Aug. 22. The event is a virtual global experience for fans of DC Comics, and programming will feature online panels, cosplay and fan art, online comics to read and special events for kids. The most-awaited parts of the event will include sneak peeks at some long-awaited DC properties, including the Snyder Cut of Justice League and James Gunn's The Suicide Squad.

What is it?

Kinda like Comic-Con, but only for DC properties. So no Avengers (that's Marvel), but if you're fans of DC characters such as Wonder Woman, Superman, Batman and Aquaman, you may want to tune in. And this event should go well beyond the big names. It'll cover the whole DC world, from comic books to movies to TV shows to video games.

How do I tune in?

It's not quite clear yet, but there'll likely be online video panels and teasers to watch, links to follow for games and shopping, and more. Unlike virtual Comic-Con, which spread out over days, DC Fan Dome is just 24 hours, which makes for one jam-packed day of events.

DC has announced that the center of the experience will be called the Hall of Heroes, which will feature special programming, panels and content reveals from everything DC. There will be smaller satellite worlds, such as the KidsVerse, that can be navigated to from there. Programming will be available in Brazilian Portuguese, Chinese, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean and Spanish.

Who'll be involved?

DC announced a long list of hosts, presenters and special guests. The list includes Aisha Tyler, Venus Williams, Will Arnett, Idris Elba, Ezra Miller, Jason Isaacs, Kaley Cuoco, Matt Reeves, Michael Rooker, Robin Wright, Viola Davis, Henry Winkler and more.

👏🏼 Most 👏🏽 Epic 👏🏿 Lineup 👏🏻 Ever 👏🏾 Free for all fans globally to join for 24-hours only on August 22 at https://t.co/SyKFjcIr1y. #DCFanDome pic.twitter.com/lyDGcomCdk — DC (@DCComics) August 7, 2020

Biggest events to look for

The Suicide Squad movie sneak peek

Director James Gunn has promised that DC FanDome will include a look at his upcoming movie, The Suicide Squad.

"I can confirm The Suicide Squad is 100%, zero interference, no-holds-barred ME, &, again, I can't wait for you guys to get a glimpse of it at DC FanDome," Gunn wrote. "(Yes, I'm pimping FanDome a lot, but that's because I know how exciting it's going to be - for my film & other stuff too!)"

I can confirm #TheSuicideSquad is 100%, zero interference, no-holds-barred ME, &, again, I can't wait for you guys to get a glimpse of it at #DCFanDome. (Yes, I'm pimping FanDome a lot, but that's because I know how exciting it's going to be - for my film & other stuff too!😬) https://t.co/CClwKIi5nS — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 4, 2020

The Suicide Squad, about a group of DC villains, is supposed to come out in 2021. Gunn wrote and directed the first two Guardians of the Galaxy films for Marvel, but signed on for The Suicide Squad after Marvel briefly fired him for off-color jokes he had tweeted. Producer Peter Safran has said The Suicide Squad is not a direct sequel to the original 2016 film Suicide Squad, though it features numerous returning characters played by the same actors. The titles are confusing, but the second movie always uses "The" in its title.

The Suicide Squad video game

Want more about The Suicide Squad? Rocksteady Studios tweeted out that it'll use DC FanDome to release info about a new Suicide Squad video game. The British game company created the popular Batman: Arkham video-game series.

The Snyder Cut

The DC film Justice League came out in 2017, but original director Zack Snyder stepped down during editing when his daughter died. Some fans were disappointed in the finished film, and have clamored to see what Snyder would've put together if he'd had free rein. The Snyder Cut is that film, and the teaser trailer for DC FanDome promises something will be shown from that long-awaited movie version.

The Batman

Matt Reeves, director of The Batman, has announced he'll be sharing more about that film. The Batman stars Robert Pattinson of Twilight fame, with Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman. While the film isn't scheduled for release until 2021, it's already received a spinoff show about the Gotham police department, with Reeves producing.

Incredibly excited to see everyone at #DCFanDome on August 22nd -- can't wait to share more about #TheBatman with you... pic.twitter.com/WxWat6gyrv — Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) August 7, 2020

How to stay informed

We'll update this story regularly as news is released. You can sign up at the official DC FanDome site for email about the event, and follow the DC Comics Twitter account, or click on the Twitter hashtag #DCFandome for updates.