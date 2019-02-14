Daytona 500: Start time, how to watch and more

Most sports save their biggest event for the end of the season, whether it's the NFL and the Super Bowl, baseball and the World Series or cornhole and the ACO World Championships. (Golf is the rare exception with the Masters arriving early in the season during the second week of April.) NASCAR is the only sport that I can think of that begins a season with its most important event. The Daytona 500 is stock car racing's biggest, most celebrated race of the year.

The 61st running of The Great American Race takes place on Sunday, Feb. 17. Here's how you can watch the racin' and rubbin' around the Daytona International Speedway's famed 2.5-mile tri-oval track.

Broadcast TV

Fox will broadcast the Daytona 500, which you can access with a cable or satellite TV subscription, or for free with an over-the-air digital antenna. We have a few, cheap suggestions for the best indoor antennas.

Race coverage start at 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT), and the race is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. ET (11:30 a.m. PT).

Online or streaming

FoxSports.com and the Fox Sports app will carry livestreams of the race, but you will need to log in with a pay TV account. If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can livestream it with a live-TV streaming service if you live in the right market. In many markets, you can watch on-demand but not live content from Fox and the other local networks.

DirecTV Now DirecTV Now's basic, $40-a-month Live a Little package includes Fox. You can use its channel lookup tool to see if you get a live feed of Fox and the other local networks in your zip code. See at DirecTV Now DirecTV Now Review

Hulu with Live TV Hulu with Live TV costs $40 a month and includes Fox, but check to see which live channels Hulu offers in your area. See at Hulu with Live TV

PlayStation Vue PlayStation Vue's $45 Access plan includes Fox. Use the PlayStation Vue Plans page to see if you can get a live feed of Fox where you live. See at PlayStation Vue

YouTube TV YouTube TV costs $40 a month and includes Fox. Plug in your zip code on its channel lineup page to see what live, local networks are available where you live. See at YouTube TV

FuboTV FuboTV is a sports-centric streaming service that costs $45 a month. It includes a live feed of Fox in dozens of markets. See at FuboTV

The above streaming services offer a free, seven-day trial.