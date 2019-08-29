Netflix

Dave Chappelle's newest comedy special, Sticks and Stones, hit Netflix this week. It's his fifth for the streaming giant, and the first to be released alone -- the other four were released in pairs. You may have already seen it, but did you also see its secret epilogue? Think how albums used to have hidden tracks not included on their song list.

To see the hidden extra all you have to do is let the credits run until the end. You don't have to watch the credits, just skip to a couple seconds from the end.

For doing this, you'll be rewarded with a 20-ish minute compilation of moments from question-and-answer sessions with Chappelle from after a few of his shows. If you've seen Sticks and Stones, you'll know Chappelle doesn't talk politics -- unusual in the current climate. If you're after that, you'll get some of it in the hidden section.

Sticks and Stones follows Chappelle's four previous 2017 Netflix specials: The Age of Spin, Deep in the Heart of Texas, Equanimity and The Bird Revelation.