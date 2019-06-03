Dark mode is coming to iOS 13, but these iPhone apps have it now

Apple just made dark mode an official feature of the iPhone and iPad with the announcement of iOS 13 at WWDC. The appeal of using a dark mode, be it system-wide or in specific apps, is two-fold: It saves battery life, and viewing dark interfaces in dimly lit environments is easier on your eyes.

While we wait for Apple to release iOS 13 later this year, we decided to look for some iPhone and iPad apps that offer a dark mode on their own. Below are a few of the apps we found and along with instructions detailing how to enable dark mode for each one.

Fantastical 2

This calendar app integrates iCloud calendar and reminders into one, easy to read interface. It also comes with a dark mode. When viewing the main screen, tap on the gear icon then slide the toggle next to Light Theme to the Off position.

It's not a completely dark theme, but every bit helps.

Twitter

Twitter's dark mode looks pretty darn good. Turn it on by going into the Settings section of the app, then selecting Display and sound and turning on Dark Mode. There's also an option to for dark mode to automatically turn on at night, and then off again in the morning.

Reddit

To enable Reddit's dark mode, slide out the menu from the left side of the screen, tap Settings then turn Night mode on. You can change just how dark the theme is by selecting Night theme and selecting your personal preference.

Feedly

Feedly's dark mode takes two taps to enable. Slide out the menu by tapping on the menu button in the bottom left corner, then select Night Mode. Easy, right?

Facebook Messenger

Facebook officially rolled out dark mode for Messenger a while back. You can now find the toggle with a tap on your profile avatar when viewing a list of your conversations. Night mode should be the first option in settings.

iA Writer

iA Writer is a handy app for writing and jotting notes. You can find its dark mode by selecting the gear icon when viewing your library, then enabling Dark appearance. You can even turn the app's icon dark if you want.

Apple Books

Reading a book on a light background at night is hard on your eyes, so Apple's Books app has a few different color options -- including a dark mode. When reading a book, tap on the "Aa" icon, then selecting the color to the far right. You can also adjust the brightness, or enable auto-night theme if you'd rather let your iPhone or iPad handle it for you.

Kindle

Naturally, the Kindle app has a similar feature. When reading a book, tap on the screen to display the various buttons. Select the "Aa" button, then Black at the bottom of the screen.

Slack

Slack rolled out its dark mode a while back, and I've yet to turn it off. Enable dark mode with a tap on the three-dot icon in the top-right corner, then select Settings. Scroll down until you find Dark Mode and slide the toggle to the On position. The change affects all of your Slack workspaces, not just the one you are currently in.

Originally published May 21, 2019.

Update, June 3: Added news about iOS 13

