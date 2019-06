Dark Mode for iPhones: Everything we know about Apple's new feature for iOS 13

Dark Mode is Apple's new color scheme that will come to iPhones with iOS 13. Apple announced this next version of its mobile software on Monday at the annual WWDC conference in San Jose. Dark Mode essentially inverts the usual white background and black text to apply a black background and white text. The idea is to look cool, and also reduce eye strain your peepers might experience taking in a brightly lit screen, especially at night.

Dark modes and themes are a hot trend right now in phones. Google is also applying a dark theme to its Android Q operating system, the company announced last month at its annual developer conference, Google I/O. And app-makers like YouTube and Reddit have created dark modes for both iPhone and Android. Apple already implemented Dark Theme in the last version of MacOS, Mojave.

Apple doesn't share a whole lot of information about the ins and outs of Dark Mode, but here's what we know about the new feature -- and what we don't.

When can I get Dark Mode for iPhone?

All the new iOS 13 features will arrive for iPhones this fall -- that is, for iPhone 6S and newer (you'll still get it if you have the iPhone SE and new iPod Touch). If you're in a rush, you can try it out on the public beta that Apple will release in July, and developers can get started immediately, if they have a dev account.

How do you turn it on?

You'll turn on Dark Mode by swiping into the Control Center (either up from the bottom or down from the top right corner, depending on which iPhone you have). Then, just tap the control.

You'll also be able to schedule Dark Mode to turn on only at night, and turn off again during the day. It sounds like you'll be able to set those hours.

Will Dark Mode automatically work with all my apps?

Dark Mode will work with systemwide apps on your iPhone, including Messages, Safari, the camera and photo gallery, the calendar, internal menus and Maps. Every app that Apple controls itself should support Dark Mode.

However, third party apps might not all work with dark mode immediately. Apple hopes that in releasing OS 13 to developers early, they'll get to work programming their apps to run in Dark Mode when you turn it on.

As with dark mode in Android Q , it's possible that iPhone apps that don't have a dedicated night mode or dark theme can get in on the feature automatically when you turn on Dark Mode in the settings, by inverting the colors.

Will it work for iPad?

For the first time ever, this year's iOS release won't power the iPad. Instead, Apple broke off iPad OS, a dedicated version of its operating system to work with the iPad's signature tablet features. However, iPad OS is based on iOS and will also feature systemwide dark mode.

