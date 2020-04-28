Dalgona coffee craze: Make the creamy drink that's taken over Instagram at home

Hana Asbrink/Chowhound

Beautiful, creamy, frothy dalgona coffee is a siren call you can't resist, nor should you. This whipped take on a South Korean candy of the same name is a creamy, multilayered coffee drink that's the toast of Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook. And it's become one of the hottest coffee drinks to make during the coronavirus lockdowns.

Best yet, it's easy to make using items you likely already have. Dalgona coffee requires only a bowl, some beaters and a few ingredients, like instant coffee, sugar and milk. If you don't have beaters, you can even use a whisk.

Follow along with the YouTube video we made, snap some photos and join the fun. And if you're feeling especially ambitious, here's how to make your favorite Starbucks coffee drinks at home. You can also make yourself a cup of drip coffee or the best iced coffee ever.

Read more: The best coffee accessories of 2020

How to make dalgona coffee at home

To make dalgona coffee, all you'll need are 1 tablespoon of instant coffee or instant espresso, 1 tablespoon of granulated sugar, 1 tablespoon of water and some milk. Dairy or nondairy will work here equally well.

Add the instant coffee, sugar and water to a bowl and whisk vigorously (or use a hand blender if you have one to make it a much easier process) until the mixture becomes superthick -- it should hold a similar consistency to whipped cream with somewhat stiff peaks -- and turns a subtle golden-brown color.



Read more: These coffee makers keep the cold brew flowing at home

Pour milk into a glass filled with ice cubes, then scoop the pillowy mixture on top of the cold milk or mix the two parts together if you're looking for more of a latte situation.

Snap a photo (or video the entire thing) and post it online so that you, too, can join the ever-growing dalgona coffee community. But one thing's for certain: Your quarantine is going to be caffeinated.

Now playing: Watch this: Tired of being tracked online, teens figured out a way...

A version of this story was previously posted on Chowhound.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.