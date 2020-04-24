Dalgona coffee craze: How to make the creamy, Instagram-worthy drink yourself

Hana Asbrink/Chowhound

Few can resist the beautiful, frothy beverage that is dalgona coffee, a whipped take on a South Korean candy of the same name. This creamy coffee drink is the toast of Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook -- and it's simple to make at home using ingredients you likely already have.

With restaurants and bars closed due to the coronavirus outbreak (and Starbucks doing drive-thru and delivery orders only), interest is high in getting a simple coffee fix without having to venture outdoors. And while it's certainly easy to make yourself a cup of drip coffee or iced coffee at home, it's harder to prepare a barista-style brew without having access to a state-of-the-art espresso machine.

Dalgona coffee, on the other hand, requires only a bowl, some beaters and a few ingredients, like instant coffee, sugar and milk. Follow along with the YouTube video we made, snap some photos and join the fun.

How to make dalgona coffee at home

To make dalgona coffee, all you'll need are 1 tablespoon of instant coffee or instant espresso, 1 tablespoon of granulated sugar, 1 tablespoon of water and some milk. Dairy or nondairy will work here equally well.

Add the instant coffee, sugar and water to a bowl and whisk vigorously (or use a hand blender if you have one to make it a much easier process) until the mixture becomes superthick -- it should hold a similar consistency to whipped cream with somewhat stiff peaks -- and turns a subtle golden-brown color.



Pour milk into a glass filled with ice cubes, then scoop the pillowy mixture on top of the cold milk or mix the two parts together if you're looking for more of a latte situation.

Snap a photo (or video the entire thing) and post it online so that you, too, can join the ever-growing dalgona coffee community. But one thing's for certain: Your quarantine is going to be caffeinated.

A version of this story was previously posted on Chowhound.

