Cyberpunk 2077: How to get a full refund before the Dec. 21 deadline

CD Projekt Red

After more than eight years of development, CD Projekt Red's ambitious futuristic sci-fi roleplaying game Cyberpunk 2077 is here. And it has problems. The game launched with many unfixed bugs, leading to dramatic performance problems on Sony's older PlayStation 4 and Microsoft's Xbox One, both from 2013. Further, the game has even struggled on new, expensive devices, including Microsoft's Xbox Series X and Sony's PlayStation 5, both of which retail for as much as $500.

But if you've already coughed up $60 or more for the game only to be disappointed, CD Projekt Red has made the unusual decision to accept refunds.

CD Projekt Red encouraged anyone seeking a refund to go to Microsoft and Sony if they bought the game digitally. Other retailers have refund policies you can use too. Below is a list of retailers and links to their forms and refund pages, as well as phone numbers you can call.

If you run into troubles, CD Projekt Red says to contact it at helpmerefund@cdprojektred.com up to Dec. 21. Note that's before Christmas for all the Santas out there.

Now playing: Watch this: Cyberpunk 2077 has its glitches, but still worth playing

Microsoft Xbox digital store

If you bought Cyberpunk 2077 digitally on the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S or Xbox One, you can request a refund through the company's website. Microsoft said these refunds will be available "until further notice." Typically, Microsoft allows refunds within 14 days.

Sony PlayStation digital store

If you bought Cyberpunk 2077 digitally on the PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 4 Pro ( ), you can request a refund through the company's website. Sony has pulled the game from sale too, "until further notice."

Valve's Steam

If you purchased the game on the Steam marketplace for PCs, you can request a refund through the company's website. Steam's refund policy allows you to return a game within 14 days of purchase, and only if you've played the game for two hours or less. It's likely Valve will give Cyberpunk owners a little more leeway, but your mileage may vary.

Amazon

Amazon will be accepting returns of opened Cyberpunk 2077 through December 21. You can do so either through your account order history or by contacting Amazon directly. After December 21, Amazon will revert back to its standard return rules, offering up to 30 days to return a video game, though it may charge as much as a 100% restocking fee.

Best Buy

The retailer, which typically does not allow returns of any opened games, is allowing refunds on some opened copies of Cyberpunk 2077 through Dec. 21. It's only allowing returns though for the versions of the game that run on the PS4 and Xbox One.

Here are the game SKU's that will be returnable:

6255151: Cyberpunk 2077 PS4

6255136: Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One

6352276: Cyberpunk 2077 Collector's Edition PS4

6352440: Cyberpunk 2077 Collector's Edition Xbox One

6414180: Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One Digital

If you got a steelbook version of the game, you must return that too.

You can bring the game to your local Best Buy store, or you can return it by mail. You can also call Best Buy at (888) 237-8289 or contact the store on the web.

If you want to return a different version of Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt Red says to contact it at helpmerefund@cdprojektred.com up to Dec. 21.

Walmart

Walmart typically doesn't allow return of any opened video games unless it's for a direct exchange of the same game if the disc is damaged or some other issue. You can contact Walmart by clicking on the blue "contact us" button near the bottom of the page. You can also call Walmart at 1-800-925-6278. If Walmart does not take your return, CD Projekt Red says to contact it at helpmerefund@cdprojektred.com up to Dec. 21.

GameStop

GameStop typically doesn't allow return of any opened video games unless it's for a direct exchange of the same game if the disc is damaged, within 30 days. GameStop has reportedly told employees not to accept returns of opened games. If you encounter that, CD Projekt Red says to contact it at helpmerefund@cdprojektred.com up to Dec. 21.

GOG (formerly Good Old Games)

GOG may be the easiest to deal with, since it's owned by CD Projekt Red. The company has a special request form set up for Cyberpunk 2077 on its site, and says it responds to requests within 24 hours.