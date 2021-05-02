Customize your Windows 10 taskbar with weather, news and more. Here's how

Microsoft

Your Windows 10 taskbar is about to get more personalized. Last week, Microsoft began rolling out an update with a feature called news and interests, offering quick access to a feed of content such as news, weather, stocks and traffic in your taskbar that updates automatically throughout the day. The taskbar update will roll out to all users over the next several weeks, according to a Microsoft blog post.

You'll see a widget-like icon on your taskbar with the latest update, and can hover over it to get more information, without opening an app or switching devices. You can adjust what type of information you see, and how it's displayed. The feed will also learn your preferences over time -- you can tell it which items you like or don't like seeing. If you have a Mac, it's similar to the widgets feature in MacOS Big Sur.

The taskbar news and interests update first rolled out to Windows Insiders in January.

How to personalize your Windows 10 taskbar with news and interests

1. Once the update rolls out for you, you'll see an icon and text with the current weather in your area, along with other icons on news, sports, stocks and traffic. Hover over each to see more information.

2. To customize the topics you care about and which information cards you see, on each card, select More options and click More stories like this or Fewer stories like this. Use emoji to react to stories as well. You can also use the interest manager to directly indicate which topics you're interested in, as well as the sources you'd like to follow.

3. To turn off any of the icons, hover over the card and select the three dot menu, and then select Hide from the drop down. To bring the icon back, you'll need to go to Manage interests and then choose Manage Interests > Experience Settings. To see the changes, hit the Refresh button.

