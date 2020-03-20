Curfew vs. lockdown: What these measures to limit coronavirus mean for you

Angela Lang/CNET

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

To slow the spread of coronavirus and its resulting disease, COVID-19, state and local governments across the US are curtailing activities by shuttering nonessential businesses, requesting residents to not go out in the evenings and asking residents to shelter in place or to self-isolate at home.

For example, earlier this week New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, for example, announced statewide measures to restrict all "nonessential" business from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. On the other coast, California Gov. Gavin Newsom called for "home isolation" of California seniors 65 years and older. And local governments that make up the San Francisco Bay Area directed residents to voluntarily "shelter in place."

These directives, requests and recommendations raise a lot of questions: What does it mean to shelter in place? What exactly is a curfew? Is this a quarantine? In many cases, the legal definition of these terms vary by state, and some are even open to interpretation.

In general, here are what these restrictions mean and examples of how some are coming into effect across the US.

Travel ban

With a travel ban, you are restricted from crossing borders. For example, the White House is prohibiting travel to the U.S. from countries and regions the government has designated as high-risk areas and the UK is restricting nonessential international travel.

Curfew

In terms of state law, a curfew can refer to keeping youth off the streets at night to prevent crimes, or to emergency situations. This is a strict mandate that requires all citizens to stay indoors during set overnight hours, and can be enforceable by fine or arrest. Despite some initial confusion about New Jersey's restrictions, the state is not under curfew and authorities only recommend citizens not travel about.

Shelter in place

While it's frequently used for a shorter-term emergency -- a tornado, for example, or chemical spill -- shelter in place can refer to any time authorities direct you to stay indoors until it is safe to go outside.

In the San Francisco Bay Area this week, county officials ordered residents to stay indoors until at least April 7. People can leave their home for essential activities -- a trip to the grocery store or to care for someone -- and outdoor activities are permitted as long as the person is following social distancing requirements. In the Bay Area, failure to comply with the order is a misdemeanor, punishable by fine or imprisonment.

Lockdown

While you may see it used broadly to describe any request or order to stay indoors during the coronavirus emergency, lockdown is better applied to more restrictive measures, such as those in France, where you need a certificate to leave your home for any reason, and in Italy, which also requires a certificate to travel around, with checkpoints throughout the region to make sure residents comply.

Essential activities

Even with many of these restrictions in place, you can still perform "essential activities", such going to a doctor, picking up groceries and medical supplies and going on a walk (as long as you are practicing social distancing).

If your work is considered essential, such as if you're a first responder or work in a grocery store, a gas station, a hardware store or sanitation, many movement restrictions don't apply. Check with your local authorities to confirm what is and isn't allowed.

Nonessential activities

If it isn't related to the health and safety of yourself, your family, your housemates or your community, it's probably nonessential, and that includes going to the gym, the movies and the pub.

Fortunately, you don't need to know all the legal definitions to stay safe. Here's how to keep the virus out of your home, how to avoid misinformation about the virus and what you need to know about coronavirus treatment.

Correction, March 16 at 10 p.m. PT: Any suggestion that New Jersey had declared a curfew is inaccurate and has been removed.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.