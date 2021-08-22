Crisis in Afghanistan: How to help refugees and their families

Getty Images

Since Taliban forces took control of Afghanistan, including its capital, Kabul, thousands of Afghan citizens are desperately attempting to leave the country. As of Sunday, the Pentagon is organizing US commercial airline flights to help evacuate the most vulnerable individuals. The planes wouldn't go into Kabul but would be used to transport those who have already left the country and are on military bases.

Many are fearful for their lives and what the Taliban takeover could mean for their country. Refugees from Afghanistan have left everything behind and are in need of a safe place to live, as well as essentials such as food and water. There are multiple organizations that are accepting donations to help meet those needs as more Afghan citizens seek asylum in other countries.

If you'd like to do something, we've gathered a list of organizations helping out. Make sure to always vet the charity organization before you donate any money. We'll continue to update this story.

Organizations helping Afghanistan

The UN Refugee Agency is accepting donations to help provide protection, shelter, clean water and health care for Afghans in need.

CARE is a nongovernmental organization that's providing food, water, shelter and protection to displaced families. You can donate to its Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund, which includes cross-border support for refugees.

The International Rescue Committee is working in Afghanistan to deliver aid to those in need. It's accepting donations to provide emergency cash assistance and protection services for internally displaced people in Kabul.

Church World Service has issued an emergency appeal to raise $400,000 to provide housing, food and transportation support for refugees upon arrival in the US. You can sign up to sponsor a family.

The Child Foundation is raising money to help feed families in Afghanistan. It's also accepting donations to help refugees.

Volunteer to help refugees in the US

Local organizations will need help getting refugees from Afghanistan settled as they arrive in the US. Not only can you donate to the organizations but you can also provide services. For instance, organizations like Homes Not Borders, located in the Washington DC area, could use volunteers to help move furniture, set up homes and teach carpentry and woodworking to newly arrived refugees.

