Create an Instagram collage for your Twitter background with InstaBG

If you have yet to find or create the right background for your Twitter page, perhaps InstaBG is the answer. This free and easy-to-use Web app quickly assembles a collage of your Instagram photos that's sized just right for a Twitter background image.

To get started, head over to InstaBG.com and click the Sign in with Twitter account button. On the next page, authorize the app and you'll then be taken to the InstaBG control panel. To use your Instagram photos, click the radio dial next to User ID in the Target Photos section in the top and enter your Instagram handle.

Screenshot by Matt Elliott/CNET

You have a few options to tweak the look of your collage. In the Layout section, you can choose from three photo sizes (Small, Medium, Large) or a Custom layout that includes a variety of sizes. You aren't given control to where you can select individual photos for the collage or rearrange their order, but you can alter the photos InstaBG grabs from your Instagram account in the Order section by using one of three filters: New, Popular, or Random. If you choose a Layout other than Custom, you can choose to have the photos show up as circles instead of squares, adjust the spacing between photos, and choose a background color. And for any layout, you can have InstaBG switch up your background image each day in the Auto Update section.

Click the preview button to see a preview of your collage in the space on the right. When you have one you like, click the blue Set this image to Twitter below the preview and head on over to Twitter to see the results.

Screenshot by Matt Elliott/CNET

If you like this Instagram collage idea, then I would direct you to read my post on how to Create an Instagram collage for your Facebook page with InstaCover.