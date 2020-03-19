Coronavirus pandemic: 6 ways you can help during the crisis

Anna Munoz/CNET

The novel coronavirus is affecting more and more people every day. Businesses are closing. Jobs are on the line. The Red Cross is running low on blood supply. Fortunately, there are ways to help ease some of the burden for others.

It's easy to feel helpless while the world braces for cases of the COVID-19 disease to swell and for the economic and social impacts to fully make themselves known. Read on for ways to do something about it. And please, share your stories and additional suggestions in the comments below.

Donate money and volunteer to food banks



With school closures, mandates to shut non-essential businesses and projected unemployment, organizations like Food Bank For New York City are expecting to see an increase in the demand for food. Senior citizens, families that rely on school meals and low-income or hourly workers are likely to be the most in need.

Making even a $1 monetary donation to your local food bank or soup kitchen can provide up to five meals, according to the Food Bank for New York City.

Feeding America is another source for food banks across the country that are seeking financial support as part of its response to COVID-19.

You can also donate canned or other shelf-stable foods like dried beans and pasta, but check your local food bank's protocols first. For example, the SF Marin Food Bank asks that you use your own collection containers and that you deliver the food to one of its warehouses in person. They won't be picking up donations at this time.

Food banks and soup kitchens also need volunteers to pack and serve food and clean the facilities. If you're in a low-risk demographic and don't have contact with people over 60 years old and those with underlying health conditions, signing up for shifts (with the proper precautions) is a significant way to help.

Donate blood the safe way

The Red Cross is facing a "severe" blood shortage as a result of mass donor cancellations during the coronavirus outbreak. There's also a concern that as the number of people with COVID-19 increases, the fewer eligible donors will be able to give, a representative told CNET through email.

While millions of people across the country have been instructed to avoid nonessential errands, the Red Cross and other blood banks have put precautions put in place.

For example, the Red Cross is checking each person's temperature before they enter the building and keeping donors six feet apart. The staff follows protocol by wearing gloves throughout the process and is cleaning surfaces between donors.

One blood bank in Kentucky is following suit, as well as assessing donor health changes since their last visit. They disinfect the donor screening areas, donation beds and equipment throughout the day, and also have a professional thoroughly clean the surfaces each night.

Give to organizations helping with medical costs

The HealthWell Foundation is one nonprofit organization that provides financial assistance to help with prescription co-pays, health insurance premiums, deductibles and coinsurance.

GlobalGiving has a coronavirus relief fund that you can donate to as well. Donations go towards medical supplies, delivering essential items to struggling families and older individuals in quarantined cities, feeding children that rely on school meals and more.

Support local businesses

Throughout the country, millions of restaurants and bars have been instructed to close their doors to in-person visits -- many are still open for takeout and delivery. The impact on employment is already being felt.

You can help keep local businesses afloat by ordering take-out or pickup. In New York, bars are allowed to sell take-out alcoholic beverages for a limited time. Websites across the country are popping up to match eaters with restaurants selling gift cards, like Save Our Faves in San Francisco (co-founded by Instagram co-founder Mike Krieger) and Portland SOS, which also features small businesses. GiftBar sells gift cards in a variety of markets around the US. You can also support restaurants by buying their cookbooks.

The concept is that cash infusions now will help businesses weather the storm. You can also search a business's website to look for ways to buy gift cards or make donations.

Help your neighbors: Groceries, babysitting, video calls

If you've got elderly neighbors who can't make it to the store, check on them regularly by calling, video chatting or sending a text. Offer to pick up groceries and other supplies and offer to bring them meals several times a week -- you can arrange to leave them on the porch so you don't risk spreading germs.

You can also offer to take them to doctor appointments (sanitize your car first and have them sit in the back to practice social distancing) or ask if they need you to go to the pharmacy to fill their prescriptions (they'll need to give the pharmacist their permission).

If your neighbors have kids at home and need babysitting help due to work or appointments, consider making an offer to help, whatever that is -- watching them for an hour, loaning them board games or even helping your neighbor with errands. Note that not everyone feels comfortable asking for help, so approach the subject lightly.

How you can help the elderly in care homes

Individuals over 60 years old and those with underlying medical conditions are at the highest risk for developing severe reactions to the COVID-19 disease. These groups are increasingly self-quarantined. Many nursing homes and other care facilities are now closed to visitors as a measure to protect the residents.

You can help alleviate loneliness with regular phone calls, video calls, video messages and text-based chats. Send photos, fun articles, puzzles, adult coloring books and other items to help keep your loved ones and neighbors feeling connected. Consider establishing an upbeat daily call.

If you don't have a relative living in a nursing home, but would still like to help, you can send flowers, cards or other items to your local care home. Call first to see what their protocol is on outside cookie delivery and hand-drawings from kids. You can also send a letter through an organization called Love For The Elderly.

While helping others during the coronavirus pandemic, it's important that you also take care of yourself. Here's how to help kill the coronavirus in your home, how to help keep coronavirus off your phone, 10 ways to help avoid coronavirus when you have to leave the house and what you can do if you run out of toilet paper. Also, get up to speed on the most important coronavirus terms you need to know now.

